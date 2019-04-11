Thurles Golf Club: Get into Golf taster sessions

President Terry McKenna presenting John Moloughney with a token for his Honorary Membership of Thurles Golf Club

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS 2019

From April 1st No Sub – No Play

Annual Subscriptions are overdue. 2019 membership stickers must be displayed at all times. Course Ranger on duty.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

JIMMY BRUEN

Members wishing to represent the Club in the above competition kindly place your name on the team sheets provided on either noticeboard as the first round takes place on the May 11.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, April 4 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Ned Slattery (11) 36pts. 2nd Harry Fitzgibbon (5) 36pts. 3rd Greg Culley (6) 35pts

Saturday, April 6 - Top 20 Grand Final: 14 Hole Team of Three

1st Karen Coen, Bart Flynn and John Dorney 53pts. 2nd Karen Coen, Tommy Dorney and Bart Flynn 51pts. 3rd Richie Carroll, PJ O’Sullivan and William Maher 48pts. Visitors Maurice Danagher, Kieran Griffin and Mike Counihan 46pts

Sunday, April 7 - 18 Hole Singles S/F

1st Paul O’Connor (5) 39pts. 2nd Evan Long (1) 37pts (18 on back 9). 3rd Fergus Moriarty (8) 37pts (16 on back 9). 4th Seamus Troy (9) 36pts. 5th Michael Ronayne (14) 35pts (17 back 9, 12 back 6). C.S.S. 33pts.



LADIES NOTES

Upcoming Fixtures

Tuesday, April 9 - 18 Hole Singles S/F (Category Competition)

Sunday, April14 - 18 Hole Singles S/F

Tuesday, April 16 - 18 Hole Singles V-Par

Ladies Results

Tuesday, April 2 - 16 Hole Singles S/F

1ST Jill O’Connor (26) 32pts. 2nd Fionnuala Corcoran (20) 30 pts. No 2’s winner

Sunday, April 7 - 18 Hole Singles S/F

1st Frances Treacy (20) 31 pts. 2nd Mary Coffey (17) 31 pts. 3rd Marian Tuohy (29) 30pts

2’s Competition – Brigiette Behan & Margarite O’Reilly at the 3rd

18 Hole With A Difference Competition

With the start of the 18 Hole Singles competitions this weekend the entry sheet and rules for the 18 Holes with a Difference competition are now posted in the Locker Room. Entry is 5 euro and this year prizes will be broken down according to number of entrants. Enter your best score each round and total your points after all 18 holes have been filled.

TEAMS

We are now back to that time of year and our teams will be taking to the fairways this April, starting out with the Minor Cup Team, unfortunately Thurles had to give a walk over to Clonmel on Saturday last. The following day, Sunday, our Challenge Cup Team (28+ handicap) headed to Tipperary Town to play Tipperary but unfortunately Tipperary came out on top. Well done to all selectors, players, subs and caddies for the effort they put in. This leaves our Intermediate Cup Team (16 – 21 handicap) who have got a home venue and will play Harbour Point in Thurles on April 13th at 2pm. All support is very much appreciated for this team.

Get Into Golf 2019

We are again running a Get Into Golf Taster Sessions for ladies. This will start on Tuesday, May 7 and will consist of Group lessons with our PRO Raymond Ryan every Tuesday evening in May starting at 6pm, this will be followed by 4 Tuesdays in June been taken out on the course with members. Tea/Coffee after each session. Total cost €50 to be paid on the first evening. To register your interest, please contact our PRO Raymond.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, April 7: 3, 9, 24, 27. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €6,600. Thank you for your continued support.