Thurles Golf Club celebrate Golfer of the Year

GOLFER OF THE YEAR

Thurles Golf Club wishes to thank John M. Gleeson and Sherry Fitzgerald Gleeson for kindly sponsoring the 2019 Golfer of the Year.

CLUB CLASSIC

Timesheets for our Club Classic Team of Three Scramble which takes place on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, will be available on BRS from Friday, April 26 at 12pm.

Entry Fee: Members €10; Visitors €20. Re-entry allowed with at least one different partner @ €7/€15.

We wish to sincerely thank or sponsors Centenary Home and Garden for once again sponsoring this event.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, April 18 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Dylan McKay (11) 39pts. 2nd James Slattery (13) 37pts. 3rd Greg Culley (6) 36pts. 4th Paul O’Connor (5) 31 gross pts. 5th Bill Ryan (12) 35pts. C.S.S. 34 pts

Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 – Open Team of Three Rumble - 1st Paul O’Dwyer, Joe O’Dwyer and Pakie Stapleton 83pts (53 back 9). 2nd Roger McLoughlin, Billy Maher and William Maher 83pts (50 back 9). 3rd Donal McGettigan, Tom Fanning and James O’Gorman 81pts. 4th PJ O’Dowd, Brian Cleary and Greg Culley 75pts.

Monday, April 22 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Jimmy O’Neill (11) 37pts. 2nd Dan Kelleher, Cahir Park GC (2) 36pts. 3rd Pat Dempsey (16) 35pts (21 on back 9). Gross Evan Long (0) 31pts. 5th Eamon O’Gorman (19) 35pts (19 on back 9). C.S.S. 34 pts.

PRO-AM

The SMJ Construction and Darwin Construction PRO-AM takes place on Friday, July 12. Shotgun start at 8.30am €300 per team, shotgun start at 2pm €350 per team. Entry includes 3 course meal after golf. For enquires or to book a team, contact Raymond at (086)8140292.

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS 2019

From April 1 No Sub – No Play

Annual Subscriptions are overdue. 2019 membership stickers must be displayed at all times. Course Ranger on duty.

LADIES NOTES

Upcoming Fixtures

Thursday, April 25 – 9 Hole S/F

Sunday, April 28 – 18 Hole Team of Three

Tuesday, April 30 – 18 Hole Singles S/F

Results

Tuesday, April 15 – 18 Hole Singles V Par - 1st Ann Burke (32) level. 2nd Margaret Corcoran (15) 2 down. 3rd Jacqueline Corbett (11) 2 down. 4th Marian Finn (7) 4 down

2’s Competition Jacqueline Corbett at the 5th and Fionnuala Corcoran at the 11th

Monday, April 22 – 18 Hole Open Singles(Sponsored by The Mall Curios) - 1st Fionnuala Corcoran (20) 36 pts. 2nd Margarite O’Reilly (18) 35 pts. 3rd Dympna Miley (15) 35 pts

18 Hole With A Difference Competition

The entry sheet and rules for the 18 Holes with a Difference competition are now posted in the Locker Room. Entry is 5 euro and this year prizes will be broken down according to number of entrants. Enter your best score each round and total your points after all 18 holes have been filled.

Teams

The Intermediate Cup Team (16 – 21 handicap) who had a home venue against Clonmel last Saturday afternoon in the 2nd round had a very convincing win and now progress to the 3rd round which will be played on either May 25 or 26 and the venue to be confirmed also. Well done to players, subs, caddies and managers.

The Revive Active team will play Kilkenny in the 1st round on Sunday, May 12 at 3.30pm.

Get Into Golf 2019

We are again running a Get Into Golf Taster Sessions for ladies. This will start on Tuesday, May 7 and will consist of Group lessons with our PRO Raymond Ryan every Tuesday evening in May starting at 6pm, this will be followed by 4 Tuesdays in June been taken out on the course with members. Tea/Coffee after each session. Total cost €50 to be paid on the first evening. To register your interest please contact our PRO Raymond.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, April 21: 7, 10, 11, 25. No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. Next week’s Jackpot will be €7,000. Thank you for your continued support.