Saturdays and Sundays competition at Templemore Golf Club is now in full motion

Saturdays & Sundays Competition

The 18hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays is now in full motion. The course is in excellent condition, so great scores are expected. Link up with other available players by using the Club Whats App.

Golf Societies

All golf societies are more than welcome to play the course. For booking dates contact, Competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.

Mixed Social Golf

The Social Mixed Golf will now in full swing every Wednesday Evening. Registration pre-6pm .

New “Cadet” Section

There will be a collective vetting night shortly. All members, ladies and gents, who want to be involved in this great project for the future of the club will have to complete a vetting form. It would be fantastic if, as many as possible would support the development of the Cadet sector in our club under the guidance of CGI, (Confederation of Golf Ireland) please contact Pat O’ Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer. The signing date will be listed on the Members WhatsApp Later.

Juvenile Golfers Volunteers

All current Juvenile golfers are encouraged to continue with their game during the Easter School Holiday breaks. When the CGI Cadet Section is established it’s envisaged that there will a training session once every week. If any assistance is required, contact; Pat O’ Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Your Club Survey

All members will be issued with a club survey form to complete. Your input to this project is giving each member, ladies and gents, an opportunity to have your say on the future development of the club. This Survey will be analyzed under the guidance of CGI, (Confederation of Golf Ireland) for more information contact Club Secretary, Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821.

Membership

Early payment is essential for the registration of members for competitions and a vital source tor the up-keep of the course and equipment. You now have the option to pay online through the club website by Pay Pal or Credit Card or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member.

The Rates for 2019 are as follows: gents €350; ladies €300; couple €500; country member €150; beginner gent (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; beginner lady (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; juvenile (u15) €25; juniors (15-18yrs, second level) €50; student third level & garda students €70; OAP/clergy (existing) €230; OAP/clergy (new) €270; OAP couple (existing & new) €350; Unemployed at January 1 €270; Social Welfare recipients and special needs €270; distance (outside 50km lady & gent) €150; family (children u15yrs) €500; green fees (not reduced for 9 holes) €10; green fees junior, juvenile, student and garda student €5.

There is a special limited fee for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone interested in joining and for those purchasing vouchers. New members are now been accepted. The membership categories have been increased to suit all sectors of the community.

A special rate for lapsed members that have not played/joined for one year can avail of a welcomed back once-off special rate of €200 and ladies €170. This is a great motivation opportunity for golfers who want to return to this great social game.

Registration forms are now available on-line on our website, just select the membership tab and it will give you the option to pay by Pay Pal or Credit Card or collect an application form at the clubhouse or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

For the active retirement, this is an excellent activity. You will be more than welcome.

Course Development Sponsorship

Donations or sponsorship will be greatly received and used exclusively for course development. Put your stamp on the course making a special contribution. For donations see our website www.templemoregolfclub.ie or in confidence contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278.

Seniors Golf

The popularity of this is evident in the fantastic turnout of Seniors, on a wonderful summers day last Thursday, April 18.

The Seniors is an ideal opportunity for lapsed members to return to the club. Call in on Thursday mornings at 10am. To play or at 12noon approx. for to join in the Cuppa and Banter.

Winners; The winners for Thursday, April 11 were; 1st. Team; Eddie Butler, John Galvin, John Brown, Donal Golden. 2nd Team; Tom McGrath, Mick Connell, Frankie Shortt. 3rd. Team; John Hassett, Seanie Gleeson, James Murray.

Next Seniors Away: Tipp Town. April 25. Any late entry will be accepted. Just put your name on the list in the locker room or contact Phil Ryan. 087 0668060.

LMC; Next LMC Wed. May1st. Tullamore.

Club Fixtures

Saturdays & Sundays Competition - The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays. Use the Whats App to link up with other players.

Central Towns – TBC.

Sunday, April 28 - Munster Country Clubs Cup at Doneraile Golf Club. Round 1 Spanish Point -V-T emplemore. Manager Liam Leahy & Dinny Touhy.

Sunday, May 12 - Senior Interclub Fourball. Over 55yrs. No handicap limit. Combines 42max. Round 1 Tipperary -V- Templemore. Manager; Seanie Gleeson.

Saturday, May 25 - AIG Pierce Purcell Shield at Clonmel Golf Course. Round 2- Ballykisteen -V- Templemore. Manager Mick Keely.

Sunday, June 2 - GUI All Ireland Inter Club Four-Ball championship. Round 1 Cahir Park -V- Templemore. Manager P.J. Leahy.

Thursday, June 13 - Irish Mixed Foursomes, Tipperary Golf Club. Round 1 Templemore -V- Ballykisteen. Managers; Captains Captains Tony O’Toole, Lorraine Ryan/Seamus Bourke.

Presidents Prize – Sunday, July 28.

Captains Prize - Friday, Saturday, Sunday August 16,17, 18.

Diageo Mixed - Semi final Saturday, August 17. Final on Sunday, September 1. Manager, TBC.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, December 14.

LMC in Templemore – Monday, September 30. President Phil Ryan Prize)

See notice board for more details or contact club competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.