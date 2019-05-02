Templemore Golf Club celebrate JB Carr victory

JB Carr Victory

Last Tuesday, April 23, Templemore traveled to Tipperary Golf Club to take on the best players of this renowned club and snatched a victorious win on the 18th. hole. The Templemore team displayed great resilience and spirit and are now on the road to another Munster title. The victorious team were; Tom Kenny, Matt Bourke, Liam Leahy, Dennis Touhy, Mick Keely, Martin Bohan, Bertie Keane, Joe Fahy, Bernie O'Rourke, Jerry Keegan, Tom McGrath, Sean Lee, Liam Daly, Seamus Bourke. Next encounter is away to Ballykisteen Golf Club before May10.

Spring League Final

Division 1 winners; Team D. Division 2 winners; Team A. Individual winners; Week 1; Joe O’Connor. Week 2; Seanie Gleeson. Week 3; Gerry Keegan. Week 4; Donal Golden. Week 5; Martin Walsh.

Congratulations to all and a special appreciation to all who took part and made this a very successful event for the Club. Prestation of prizes will be after the Social Mix on Wednesday, May 1. Full support will be appreciated for this great event and presentation.

Munster Country Clubs Cup

On Sunday, April 28 Templemore traveled to Doneraile Golf Club to challenge Spanish Point Golf Club. Spanish Point were the winners of this competition on several occasions and proved very strong contenders -V-Templemore.

The result was 5-1 in favor to Spanish Point. This team performance would indicate them as the winners for 2019.

The Templemore team were; Seamus Bourke, Timmy Touhy, Joe Fahy, Tom McGrath, Dennis Ryan, Michael Purcell, Declan Russell (Winner) and team Managers Liam Leahy & Dinny Touhy. The Tournament is open to all Clubs in the Province of Munster affiliated to the GUI and whose courses are less than 18 holes. Each team consist of seven male members and play by singles match play off scratch.

Saturdays & Sundays Competition

The 18hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays is now in full motion. This weekend Bank Holiday the competition will also be open. The course is in excellent condition, so great scores are expected. Link up with other available players by using the club Whats App.

GUI H/C Rules

At the recent GUI handicap seminars attended by Handicap secretary Jim Ryan and Michael Purcell, two relevant items need to be focused on by all players, (A) Non-Return competition cards and (B) Away scores not recorded on the “Away Scores Sheet” on the locker room notice board, will result in Handicap penalties going forward.

Golf Societies

All golf societies are more than welcome to play the course. For booking dates contact, Competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.

Ladies Golf

The ladies were defeated on Monday, April 23 in a very competitive “Revive Active Ladies Four-Ball” against Rathdowney. Next lady’s competition is the Boyne and has to be played by May 29 against Thurles. Date TBC.

Mixed Social Golf

The Social Mixed Golf 9 holes is now in full swing every Wednesday evening. Registration pre-6pm. This Wednesday, May 1, the presentations will be issued to the Spring League Winners. See Whats App for full details. Congratulations to all.

Cadet Section

There will be a collective vetting night shortly. All members Ladies and Gents who want to be involved in this great project for the future of the club will have to complete a vetting form.

It would be fantastic if, as many as possible, would support the development of the Cadet sector in our club under the guidance of CGI, (Confederation of Golf Ireland) please contact Pat O’Connell 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer. The signing date will be listed on the Members Whats App later.

Juvenile Volunteers

All current Juvenile golfers are encouraged to continue with their game during school holiday breaks. When the CGI Cadet Section is established it’s envisaged that there will a training session once every week. If any assistance is required, contact; Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Club Survey

All members will be issued with a Club Survey form to complete. Your input to this project is giving each member an opportunity to having your say on the future development of the club. This survey will be analyzed under the guidance of CGI, (Confederation of Golf Ireland) for more information contact Club Secretary, Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821.

Membership Fees

Early payment is essential for the registration of members for competitions and a vital source tor the up-keep of the course and equipment. You now have the option to pay online through the club website by Pay-Pal or Credit Card or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member. The Rates for 2019 are as follows; Gent Membership, €350; Lady Membership, €300; Couple, €500; Beginner Gent (Guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; Beginner (Lady), €170.

There is a special rate for lapsed members who have not played for one year. Once off special rate is €200 and Ladies €170.

Registration forms are now available online on our website or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

Seniors

At the Seniors Golf on Thursday, April 25, there was a great turn out of Seniors to the special arranged away Golf Day including a fantastic meal value in Tipperary Golf Course. The day was splendid, and the scoring was high, an indication that constant playing since the beginning of the year is resulting in great scores.

The Seniors is an ideal opportunity for lapsed members to return to the club. Call in on Thursday mornings at 10am to play or at 12noon approx to join in the cuppa and banter.

The winners for Thursday, April 25 were; 1st. Team; George Murray, Mick Connell, Pat O’Connell, Pat Costello. 2nd Team; Seamus Bourke, Pat Maher, Michael Maher. 3rd. Team; John Hassett, Phil Ryan, PJ Leahy. 4th. Team; John Mullally, Tony O’Toole, Donal Golden.

Seniors GOY. Also in Tipperary a “Seniors GOY” Competition with all individual scores recorded to select the “Best 3 from 5 Outings”

Next Seniors, Thursday, May 2 in Templemore at 10am.

LMC; April 22 in Rathdowney; Congratulations to Pat O’Connell on winning 1st. in Class 1.

Next LMC Wednesday, May 1 in Tullamore.

Club Fixtures

Saturdays & Sundays Competition - The 18hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays.

JB Carr; 2nd. Leg. TBC.

Sunday May 12 - Fred Perry Trophy. Round 1-Tipperary-V-Templemore. May 12. If you are Over 55yrs. contact Manager; Seanie Gleeson. 086-1672510.

Saturday May 25 - AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, At Clonmel Golf Course, Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Manager; Mick Keely.

Sunday June 2 - Cashman Cup. Munster Club Four-Ball Championship. Round 1- Cahir Park-V-Templemore. Manager; P.J. Leahy.

Sunday, June 9 - DIAGEO Mixed Foursomes 2019. Mount Temple -V- Templemore.

Thursday June 13 - Irish Mixed Foursomes, Tipperary Golf Club, Round 1-Templemore-V-Ballykisteen. Managers; Captains; Captains Tony O’Toole, Lorraine Ryan/Seamus Bourke.

Classic Fundraiser - Friday July 6, Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8.

Presidents Prize - Sunday July 28 .

Captains Prize - Friday, Saturday, Sunday August 16, 17, 18

White Dowling Society - Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society - Saturday December 14 .

LMC in Templemore - Monday September 30 (President Phil Ryan Prize).

See Notice Board for more details or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.