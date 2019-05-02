Date set for the SMJ Construction and Darwin Construction PRO-AM at Thurles Golf Club

CLUB CLASSIC

Timesheets for our Club Classic Team of Three Scramble which takes place on Saturday May 4 and Sunday, May 5 are available on BRS.

Entry Fee: Members €10; Visitors €20. Re-entry allowed with at least one different partner at €7/€15.

We wish to sincerely thank or sponsors Centenary Home and Garden for once again sponsoring this event.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, April 25 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Bart Flynn (14) 42pts. 2nd Greg Culley (6) 39pts. 3rd Bill Ryan (12) 38pts. Gross Martin O’Dwyer, Tramore (3) 34 gross pts. 5th Oisin O’Brien (16) 38pts (19pts on back 9). C.S.S. 35 pts.

Sunday, April 28 –18 Hole Singles Stroke (April Medal): Bray O’Brien Qualifier – G.O.Y. - 1st John Corbett (7) 69. 2nd Kieran Morris (12) 70 (33 back 9). Cat 1 (0 – 13) Cathal Ryan (13) 70. Cat 2 (14 – 17) Eugene Lawrence (15) 70 (36.5 back 9). Cat 3 (18+) Eamon Ryan (20) 73. C.S.S. 75

PRO-AM

The SMJ Construction and Darwin Construction PRO-AM takes place on Friday, July 12. Shotgun start at 8.30am €300 per team, shotgun start at 2pm €350 per team. Entry includes 3 course meal after golf. For enquires or to book a team, contact Raymond at (086)8140292.

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS 2019

From April 1st No Sub – No Play

2019 membership stickers must be displayed at all times.

Course Ranger on duty.

LADIES NOTES

Upcoming Fixtures

Monday, May 6 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F (Sponsored by Premier Meats)

Tuesday, May 7 - 18 Hole Fourball Betterball (Granard Cup Qualifier)

Sunday, May 12 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F (Spnsored by Stakelums Home and Hardware)

Tuesday, May 14 - 18 Hole Singles S/F (3 T’s Qualifier)

RESULTS

Tuesday, April 23 – 18 Hole Singles Stroke

1st Mary Coman O’Neill (13) 72 nett. 2nd Marie Slattery (17) 72 nett. 3rd Jacqueline Corbett (11) 74 nett. Gross Laura Ryan (5) 82 gross. 2’s Mary Coman O’Neill at the 3rd.

Thursday, April 25 – 9 hole Singles S/F

1st Jane Meehan (31) 18pts. 2nd Ann Burke (31) 16pts.

Sunday, April 28 – 18 Hole Team of Three

1st Mary Coman O’Neill(13) Lil Leahy (16) Pauline Byrne (20) 79 pts. 2’s Jacqueline Corbett at the 3rd and 14th, Margaret Corcoran at the 14th.

18 HOLE WITH A DIFFERENCE COMPETITION

The entry sheet and rules for the 18 Holes with a Difference competition are now posted in the Locker Room. Entry is 5 euro and this year prizes will be broken down according to number of entrants. Enter your best score each round and total your points after all 18 holes have been filled.

TEAMS

The Revive Active team will play Kilkenny in the 1st round on Sunday, May 12 at 3.30pm, with 3 matches at home and 2 matches in Kilkenny. Best of luck to all involved.

The Boyne Trophy Team are due to play Templemore in the first round, date to be confirmed.

The Heineken Mixed Team are due to play Birr in the first round, date to be confirmed.

GET INTO GOLF 2019

We are again running a Get Into Golf Taster Sessions for ladies. This will start on Tuesday, May 7 and will consist of Group lessons with our PRO Raymond Ryan every Tuesday evening in May starting at 6pm, this will be followed by 4 Tuesdays in June being taken out on the course with members. Tea/Coffee after each session. Total cost €50 to be paid on the first evening. To register your interest please contact our PRO Raymond.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, April 28: 2, 6, 21, 26.

No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €7,200. Thank you for your continued support.