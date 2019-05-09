Busy week for Templemore Golf Club teams

JB Carr Competition

After the recent victory over Tipperary Town the team will again travel to meet Ballykisteen Golf Club on Tuesday, May 7 at 3pm. Great support will be appreciated by the team. Best of luck to all on the road to another Munster Title.

Fred Perry Trophy

Sunday May 12, the Fred Perry Trophy. Round 1-Tipperary-V-Templemore. May 12. Best of luck to Team Manager; Seanie Gleeson and all his team, may they have great success.

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield

Saturday May 25, AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course. Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. The Provisional Panel list is available on the notice board. Anyone that is available and wants to be on the team contact Manager; Mick Keely.

Results

Sunday, April 28, 18 Hole S/F Competition winners - 1st. Pat Shelly. 41pts. 2nd. John Galvin. 35pts.

Saturdays & Sundays Competition

The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays is now in full motion. The course is in excellent condition, so great scores are expected. Link up with other available players by using the club Whats App.

Golf Societies

All golf societies are more than welcome to play the course. For booking dates contact, Competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.

Mixed Social Golf

The Social Mixed Golf 9 holes is now in full swing every Wednesday evening. Registration pre 6pm, Wednesday, May 1. First team - S Quinn, Joe Fahy, Cathal O’Shea. Second team - Jerry Keegan, Seamus Bourke, Joe O’Connor. Congratulations to all.

Cadet Section

There will be a collective vetting night shortly. All members, Ladies and Gents, who want to be involved in this great project for the future of the club will have to complete a vetting form. It would be fantastic if, as many as possible would support the development of the Cadet sector in our club under the guidance of CGI, (Confederation of Golf Ireland) please contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer. The signing date will be listed on the members Whats App later.

Juvenile Volunteers

When the CGI Cadet Section is established it’s envisaged that there will a training session once every week. If any assistance is required contact; Pat O’Connell, 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Club Survey

All members will be issued with a club survey form to complete. Your input to this project is giving each member an opportunity to have your say on the future development of the club. This Survey will be analyzed under the guidance of CGI, (Confederation of GolfIreland) for more information contact Club Secretary, Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821.

Membership Fee for 2019

This is a last call to members who have not yet paid their subscriptions to do so immediately as the season is now in full swing, and competitions have commenced, so don’t delay any further and make your payment by the options listed. You have the option to pay online through the club website by Pay-Pal or Credit Card or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member.

The Rates for 2019 are as follows: Gent €350; Lady €300; Couple €500; Country member €150; beginner Gent (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; beginner (Lady), (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; Juvenile (u15) €25; Juniors (15-18yrs, second level) €50; Student third level & Garda students, €70; OAP/Clergy (existing) €230; OAP/Clergy (new), €270; OAP couple (existing & new) €350.

A special rate for lapsed members that have not played/joined for one year can avail of a welcomed back once-off, special rate of €200 for Gents and €170 for Ladies.

Registrations forms are now available on our website or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All will be more than welcomed.

Seniors Golf

Thursday May 2 - There was a continued great turn out of Seniors on Thursday, May 2. The Seniors is an ideal opportunity for lapsed members to return to the club. There will be a great welcome back for them, also, great team support, banter and refreshments. Call in on Thursday mornings at 10am to play or at 12noon approx. to join in the cuppa and banter.

The winners for Thursday, May 2nd were – first team; Ambrose Purcell, Donal Golden, Mick Connell, John Galvin. Second team; George Collins, Jerry Keegan, Tony O’Toole, Ollie Murrey. Third team; John Mullally, Eddie Butler, Mick Murphy.

Next Seniors is Thursday, May 9 in Templemore at 10am.

Club Fixtures

Saturdays & Sundays Competition - The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays. Use the Whats App to link up with other players.

Sunday May 12 - Fred Perry Trophy. Round 1 Tipperary-V-Templemore, May 12. If you are Over 55yrs. Contact Manager; Seanie Gleeson. 086-1672510.

Saturday May 25 - AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course. Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Manager; Mick Keely.

Sunday June 2 - Cashman Cup. Munster Club Four-Ball Championship. Round 1 - Cahir Park-V-Templemore. Manager; P.J. Leahy.

Sunday, June 9 - DIAGEO Mixed Foursomes 2019. Mount Temple -V- Templemore.

Thursday, June 13 - Irish Mixed Foursomes, Tipperary Golf Club, Round 1-Templemore-V-Ballykisteen. Managers; Captains; Captains Tony O’Toole, Lorraine Ryan/Seamus Bourke.

Classic Fund Raiser – Friday, Saturday, Sunday, July 6, 7 and 8.

Presidents Prize – Sunday, July 28.

Captains Prize - Friday, Saturday, Sunday August 16, 17 and 18.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, December 14 .

LMC in Templemore - Monday September 30 (President Phil Ryan Prize)

See Notice Board for more details or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.