Booking open for the Luigi Classic in aid of Thurles parents and friends of children with Special Needs at Thurles Golf Club

LUIGI CLASSIC

The timesheet for the Luigi Classic in aid of Thurles Parents and Friends of Children with Special Needs which takes place on Monday, June 3 is now live for booking on the BRS. Team of Four - Entry €80.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, May 2 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Eamon O’Gorman (19) 38pts. 2nd John Fanning (10) 37pts (17pts on back 9). 3rd Dave McKevitt (15) 37pts (16pts on back 9). Gross Lar Ryan (+1) 35pts. 5th Paul Byrne Jnr (3) 36pts (20pts on back 9). C.S.S. 34 pts.

Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 –18 Hole Open Team of Three Scramble kindly sponsored by Centenary Home & Garden - 1st Bill McCormack, Eamon Clohessy & Kieran Morris 55. 2nd Michael Walsh, Conor Martin & Francis Cleere (Gowran/Callan GC) 58.9. 3rd Oisin O’Brien, Jack O’Keeffe & Darragh Coffey 59.4. 4th Jacqueline Corbett, Peggy Kirby & Brigiette Behan 65.3.

Monday, May 6 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Shane Webster (8) 41pts. 2nd Bart Flynn (12) 40pts. 3rd Fergus Moriarty (8) 37pts. Gross Paul Byrne Jnr (3) 32pts (17pts on back 9). 5th Shane Moriarty (18) 37pts. C.S.S. 36 pts.

PRO-AM

The SMJ Construction and Darwin Construction PRO-AM takes place on Friday, July 12. Shotgun start at 8.30am €300 per team, shotgun start at 2pm €350 per team. Entry includes 3 course meal after golf. For enquires or to book a team, contact Raymond at (086)8140292.

LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Sunday, May 12 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F (Sponsored by Stakelums Home and Hardware)

Tuesday, May 14 - 18 Hole Singles S/F (3 T’s Qualifier)

Tuesday, May 21 - 18 Hole Singles Stroke (medal).

LADIES RESULTS

Tuesday, April 30 – 18 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Marie Slattery (17) 39 pts. 2nd Marian Finn (7) 34 pts. 3rd Mairead Clohessy (20) 34 pts. Also on 34 pts Dympna Miley. 2’s Fionnuala Corcoran at the 3rd, Marian Finn at the 5th and 14th.

Monday, May 6, Ladies Open 18 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Pauline Byrne (20) 37pts, 2nd Esther Lyons (37) 37pts (15 back 9) Gross Corrina Griffin (5) 30pts , 4th Mairead Clohessy (20) 34pts, 5th Anna Stakelum (42) 34 pts (16 back 9) Kindly Sponsored by Premier Meats.

PRESENTATION OF PRIZES

Presentation of Prizes for all competitions from March 24 to May 12, 2019 plus the spring league prizes will take place on Tuesday, May 14y at 9pm.

CORONATION FOURSOMES

Entry for the coronation foursomes is now open and will run up to Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm, all lady members of Thurles Golf Club with handicap of 36 or under are eligible to take part in this competition, entry fee is €10 per pair, further details are posted in the ladies locker room.

18 HOLE WITH A DIFFERENCE COMPETITION

The entry sheet and rules for the 18 Holes with a Difference competition are now posted in the Locker Room. Entry is 5 euro and this year prizes will be broken down according to number of entrants. Enter your best score each round and total your points after all 18 holes have been filled.

TEAMS

The Revive Active team will play Kilkenny in the 1st round on Sunday, May 12 at 3.30pm, with 3 matches at home and 2 matches in Kilkenny. Best of luck to all involved.

The Intermediate Team will play Dungarvan in Thurles on May 25 at 2.30pm.

The Boyne Trophy Team are due to play Templemore in the fist round, date to be confirmed.

The Heineken Mixed Team are due to play Birr in the first round, date to be confirmed.

GET INTO GOLF 2019

We are again running a Get Into Golf Taster Sessions for ladies. This will start on Tuesday, May 7 and will consist of Group lessons with our PRO Raymond Ryan every Tuesday evening in May starting at 6pm, this will be followed by 4 Tuesdays in June been taken out on the course with members. Tea/Coffee after each session. Total cost €50 to be paid on the first evening. To register your interest please contact our PRO Raymond.

LADIES IRISH SENIOR CUP MUNSTER QUALIFIER

The above will take place in Thurles Golf Club on May 18 & 19 May. The very best of luck to all participating teams with matches starting from 7.45 on Saturday morning.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday 5th May: 9, 17, 22, 23. No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 2 lucky dips – Jim O’Dwyer and Linda Ryan €50 each. Next week’s Jackpot will be €7,400. Thank you for your continued support.