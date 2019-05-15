Templemore Golf Club weekly report

Condolences

Condolences expressed to John Stapleton and family on the sad passing of their daughter Amanda in the UK on Monday, May 6. Funeral arrangements to be finalized.

Condolences also expressed to Dinny Ryan and family on the sad passing of their son John on Thursday, May 9. The Ryan family have been involved with Templemore Golf Club for many years. John's father Dinny has represented the club on various teams, his grandad Jimmy Snr. was a past President, and his uncle Jim is our current Handicap Secretary. Our thoughts and prayers are with his parents Dinny and Patricia, his brothers James, Daniel and Donncha, grandparents and extended family and friends. Burial took place in St. Brigid’s Cemetery on Monday, May 13.

Weekly Open

A weekly open on-going 9 hole competition commenced on Monday, May 13. Ideal for players who can only get their game in the evenings and is also open to all players and will be more than welcome. Details on locker room notice board.

Fred Perry Trophy

Monday May 13, Fred Perry Trophy. Round 1-Tipperary-V-Templemore. Results in the next issue.

Central Towns Team

Best of Luck to our Central Towns Team in Tullamore on Thursday, May 15, Templemore -V- Portumna. Tee Time 4.15.

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course on Saturday, May 25. Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. The provisional panel list is available on the notice board. Anyone that’s available and want to be on the team contact Manager; Mick Keely.

Results

Bank Holiday Results; 1st. Jim Russell. 37pts. 2nd. Lorcan Reilly. 36pts. 3rd. Declan Kennedy. 35pts.

JB Carr Competition

After the recent victory over Tipperary Town, the team traveled to meet Ballykisteen Golf Club on Tuesday, May 7 at 3pm. Luck did not prevail on the day. Ballykisteen were the better side. We we’re beaten 4.1. Well done to everyone in representing our club.

Weekend Competition

The 18hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays is now in full motion. Link up with other available players by using the club Whats App.

Golf Societies

All golf societies are more than welcome to play the course. For booking dates contact Competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.

Mixed Social Golf

The Social Mixed Golf 9 holes is now in full swing every Wednesday evening. Registration 6.30pm. Wednesday, May 9, winning team. Declan Kennedy, George Murray, Gerome Ryan, Diarmuid Brennan. Start time has moved to 6.30 full support will be appreciated. Congratulations to all.

Cadet Section

Collective vetting will take place this week. Garda Vetting application forms have been circulated and are also available in the locker rooms. All members who want to be involved in this great project for the future of the club will have to complete a vetting form. Completed form can be placed in the “FEE” box in the locker room or contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Club Survey

A club survey form to complete will be issued shortly. Your input to this project is giving each member an opportunity to have your say on the future development of the club. For more information contact Club Secretary, Pat O’Connell, 087-9205821.

Membership Fee

This is a last call to members who have not yet paid their subscriptions to do so immediately as the season is now in full swing, and competitions have commenced, so don’t delay any further and make your payment by the options listed. You have the option to pay online through the club website or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278.

Seniors Golf

The winners for Thursday May 9. First team; George Murray, Seamun Bourke, PJ Leahy. Second team; George Collins, Eddie Butler, Tony O’Toole, Phil Ryan. Third team; Joe O’Connor, Tom Kennedy, James Murray, Ollie Murray.

Next Seniors; Thursday, May 16 in Templemore at 10am.

Club Fixtures

Weekly Open On-Going 9 hole Competition - A weekly open on-going competition commenced on Monday May 13. Ideal for players who can only get their game in the evenings. Details on Locker room notice board.

Saturdays & Sundays Competition - The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays. Use the Whats App to link up with other players.

Thursday, May 16 - Central Towns, in Tullamore, Tee Time 4.15. Templemore -V- Portumna. Manager Liam Leahy.

Saturday May 25 - AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course, Round 2- Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Manager; Mick Keely.

Sunday June 2 - Cashman Cup. Munster Club Four-Ball Championship. Round 1- Cahir Park-V-Templemore. Manager; P.J. Leahy.

See Notice Board for more details or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.