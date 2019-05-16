Another busy week for Tipperary's golf clubs

THURLES GOLF CLUB

BRAY O’BRIEN

The drawsheet for the Bray O’Brien 2019 is posted in the Clubhouse. The first round is to be played by May 15 and names put forward.

FRED PERRY TROPHY

Well done to our Fred Perry team, under the management of Billy Ryan, who overcame Ballykisteen in the first round in Thurles last Wednesday.

JIMMY BRUEN

Hard luck to our Jimmy Bruen team who lost out to Clonmel in Cark Park last Saturday. Thanks to team manager Larry Moloney and John Malone and to the entire panel.

LUIGI CLASSIC

The timesheet for the Luigi Classic in aid of Thurles Parents and Friends of Children with Special Needs which takes place on Monday, June 3 is now live for booking on the BRS. Team of Four - Entry €80.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Wednesday, May 8 – Seniors Open Singles S/F

Cat 1 (0 – 15) - 1st Neil Browner, East Cork (15) 30pts. 2nd Tom Baylor, Fermoy (15) 29pts. 3rd Michael Kavanagh (14) 27pts.

Cat 2 (16 – 20) - 1st Pat Dempsey (16) 35pts. 2nd Pat O’Riordan, Ballybunion (20) 35pts. 3rd Bertie Keane, Templemore (16) 31pts

Cat (21+) - 1st Tom Quinlan (23) 33pts. 2nd Derry Murphy, Raffeen Creek (24) 30pts. 3rd Jim Griffin, Mitchelstown (23) 29pts. C.S.S. 34pts Reduction Only.

Thursday, May 9 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Eamon O’Gorman (18) 37pts. 2nd Noel Burke (18) 36pts. 3rd Michael Donnelly (21) 35pts (18pts on back 9). Gross Seamus Armshaw, Mountrath (4) 30pts. 5th Bart Flynn (10) 35pts (17pts on back 9). C.S.S. 35 pts.

Sunday, May 12 –18 Hole Singles (May Medal) - 1st Niall Loughnane (10) 36pts. 2nd Billy Clancy (16) 35pts. 3rd Michael Ronayne (14) 34pts (13pts on last 6). Gross John Corbett Jnr (4) 29 gross pts. 5th Joe Kerrigan (12) 34pts. C.S.S. 33 pts.

FRIDAY EVENING MIXED

The very popular Friday Evening mixed commenced Friday, May 17. First draw is at 5.15pm and last draw is at 6pm. Competition format will vary on a weekly basis. Entry fee €5. All members are most welcome to play in this most social golfing fixture!

SHOTGUN MIXED

The sun was shining and there was a great turnout for the first Shotgun Mixed of the season which was held Friday, May 10.

Results: 1st Alice Regan John Hackett, Enda Bourke and Brigiette Behan 53pts. 2nd Jane Meehan, Lil Leahy, Tom Fanning and Jimmy Ryan 51pts. 3rd Bridie Ryan, Margaret Comerford, Peggy Kirby and James Slattery 50pts (35 on last 6).

PRO-AM

The SMJ Construction and Darwin Construction PRO-AM takes place on Friday, July 12. Shotgun start at 8.30am €300 per team, shotgun start at 2pm €350 per team. Entry includes 3 course meal after golf. For enquires or to book a team, contact Raymond at (086)8140292.

LADIES NOTES

Upcoming Fixtures

Tuesday, May 21 - 18 Hole Singles Stroke (medal)

Sunday, May 26 - 18 Hole Singles S/F.

RESULTS

Tuesday, May 7 – 18 Hole Fourball Betterball (Granard Cup Qualifier) - 1st Jacqueline Corbett and Mary Coffey 42pts. 2nd Laura Ryan and Marie Slattery 42pts (21 last 9). 2’s Jacqueline Corbett @ 3rd, Laura Ryan at 11th. Niners Breda O’Grady.

Sunday, May 12 – 18 Hole Open Singles S/f (Sponsored by Stakelum’s Home and Hardware) - 1st Brigiette Behan (17) 36pts. 2nd Jill O’Connor (26) 35 pts. Gross Aoife Lowry (4) 24pts. 4th Dympna Miley (16) 33pts. 5th Anne Hackett (23) 31pts.

CORONATION FOURSOMES

Entry for the coronation foursomes is now open and will run up to Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm, all lady members of Thurles Golf Club with handicap of 36 or under are eligible to take part in this competition, entry fee is €10 per pair, further details are posted in the ladies locker room.

TEAMS

Well done to Revive Active Team who had a very convincing win again Kilkenny last Sunday, they now progress to play Rathdowney in the next round. Well done to the Managers and players.

The Intermediate Team will play Dungarvan in Thurles on May 25 at 2.30pm.

The Boyne Trophy Team are due to play Templemore in the fist round on Sunday May 26 at 3pm.

The Heineken Mixed Team are due to play Birr in the first round on Monday June 3 at 4.30pm.

GET INTO GOLF 2019

2019 Get Into Golf got off to a great start last Tuesday evening. Sixteen ladies turned up to Give Golf a Go. All enjoyed the group lesson given by our PRO Raymond Ryan which continues for all of May.

LOTTO

Numbers drawn: 7, 18, 22, 27. No jackpot winner. Next week's jackpot €7,600.

CO TIPPERARY GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB

Mens Golf

The results of the V Par competition held last weekend was in first place Michael Breen (15) +3, 2nd Kevin Fitzgerald (17) +2: b/9, 3rd Paddy Fitzgerald (12) +2.

Next weekend is O’Dwyer cup, to enter put your name on the Time Sheet or Ring the Golf Shop 06271717.

Our Bruen team were out in Gahir Park last weekend. In the first match the defeated Carrick-on-Suir 3/2 after a very exciting finish on the 18th 19th and 21st. In the second match they came out 2nd to strong Cahir team with a 3/2 result in favour of Cahir.

Ladies Golf

The winner of our Tuesday morning competition was Louise Horgan. Congratulations to Anne Grace and Tommy Maloney who won the mixed foursome competition Monday May 6. The results of our Claret Jug medal competition played on May 5, 1st Libby Ryan (18) 69 2nd Margaret Ryan (25) 74 Gross Kathleen O’Neill (21) 74 4th Jenny Lawrence (30) 75.

The results of our Thursday evening 9 hole competition 1st Margaret Ryan 2nd Geraldine Ryan.

Fixtures

Our Tuesday morning and Thursday evening social golf continues.

Seniors Golf

The winners of the Seniors Scramble on May 7, 2019: Dessie O'Neill, Gerry Maher, Diarmuid O'Connor and Seamus King.

NENAGH GOLF CLUB

Men Results

Bank Holiday Monday May 6: Open Singles: 1st David Jones (6) 38 pts (back 6); 2nd Gary Prout (17) 38 pts (back 9); 3rd Paul Shanahan (23) 38 pts (back 9); gross: Tony Scroope 35 pts; senior: Joe Mills (25) 35 pts. CSS: 36 pts.

Wednesday May 8: Open Singles: 1st Jake Adler (10) 37 pts; 2nd Michael Cleary JKC (5) 36 pts (back 9); 3rd Tony O'Connell (21) 36 pts; gross: Tony Scroope 33 pts; senior: Larry Culhane (19) 34 pts; senior +: Roger Downer (23) 30 pts. CSS: 34 pts.

Saturday May 11 and Sunday May12: Open Singles Stableford: 1st M. J. Ryan (16) Slievenamon 43 pts; 2nd Tony Slattery (120 41 pts; 3rd Sean McLoughlin (15) 39 pts (back 9); 4th Bill Condon (25) 39 pts (back 9); 5th: Eamon Byrne (19) 39 pts (back 9); gross: Scott O'Brien 37 pts. CSS: 36 pts both days.

Team of Three finals

Friday May 10: 1st David Hickey (12) John Hickey (22) Jean Hickey (20) 71 pts; 2nd Martin Brennan (15) Castlecomer; Michael Daly (14) Castlecomer; Pat Comerford (14) Castlecomer 69 pts (back 9); 3rd Matt Gleeson (16); Mark Gleeson (16); John M. McLoughney (23) 69 pts (back 9); 4th Stephen Droog (14) Castletroy; Eoin O'Brien (12) Castletroy; Michael O'Brien (15) Castletroy). 69 pts; 5th Edmond Fitzgerald (13) Castletroy; Jerry Kearney (18) Ring of Kerry; John O'Keeffe (15) Ring of Kerry 68 pts.

The Team of Three competition was a great success this year with 130 teams taking part. We wish to thank the sponsor Eanna Jones PGA Professional at the clubfor supporting the competition. Tom Doheny, again this year, ensured that the competition was run smoothly. Tom wishes to thanks members who assisted him by marking cards for the final.

Fixtures

Tuesday May 21: Tuesday Mixed. The Tuesday Mixed commenced on Tuesday May 7 and will continue until the end of August. Timesheet in the bar. Shotgun start at 6pm.

Singles Matchplay: All the first round matches have finally been played . The closing date for second round match is May 26. First named player to arrange match. Get your match played as soon as you can to ensure the smooth running of this competition.

Club Fourball: Those interested in playing in the club fourball should put both names in an envelope along with entrance fee of 20 euro per pair. The first 48 pairs entered will be included in the draw. Closing date for entries is has been extended to Monday May 18.

Jimmy Bruen

Our Jimmy Bruen team qualified from the North Munster zone in Roscrea at the weekend. On Saturday they beat Castletroy 3-2. They had a 3.5-1.5 victory over Adare in the afternoon while on Sunday morning they overcame the home club Roscrea. The management team is Dave McGrath and Collwyn Martin.

Fred Perry

The Fred Perry Trophy team played Castletroy in Castletroy on Thursday and went down to a 4-1 defeat. Representing Nenagh were: Billy Bourke and Paul Moloney; Billy Morgan and Pat Hogan; Jimmy Bourke and William Reddy; Eamonn Callanan and Pat Ryan; Garry Howard and Ger Clifford. The reserve pair were Willie Duff and Jim Gleeson. Thanks to the team and their manager Tony McCann for their efforts on behalf of the club.

Moore Cup

If you are interested in representing the club in the Moore Cup competition this year please put your name on the sheet in the locker room. The handicap must be 19 on January 1 2019 and be 25 years of age on January 1 2019. The selectors are Bernard Delaunty and Matt O'Gara.

ROSCREA GOLF CLUB

Jimmy Bruen

On Saturday and Sunday Roscrea hosted the North Munster Section of the Jimmy Bruen Shield. Visiting teams were full of praise for the excellent condition of the course, and the bar and catering facilities.

Our own team defeated Rathbane and Limerick to reach the final but were defeated by Nenagh. Congrats to Nenagh. Thanks to team manager Ger Delaney and the panel of players for putting up a great effort. Better luck next year.

Results

May 12 - 18 Holes Singles Stableford (m): 1st Declan Hearns (10) 39 points. 2nd John Hayes (7) 38 points. 3rd Ger Dooley (4) 37 points. Seniors Matt Talbot (21) 34 points. CSS 35 points

Next Sunday May 19, men have GOY 3.

May 8 - Wednesday Open Singles Stableford (m) - 1st Fabian Jones (4) 39 points. 2nd Eamon Jones (15) 39 points. 3rd Seamus Armshaw (5) 38 points. 4th John O’Donnell (9) 37 points. CSS 36 points.

May 10 - Friday Open Singles Stableford (m/l) - 1st Niall O’Lone (16) 42 points. 2nd Bryan O’Lone (23) 39 points. CSS 35 points.

Lotto

Numbers drawn 6, 19, 22 & 24. No Jackpot Winner. Next weeks Jackpot is €3,200.

Fixture

Monday Evening Mixed Scramble continues. Details on notice board.

Subs

Membership subscriptions for 2019 are now due and can be paid at the bar or to Martin Donnellan.

The club is collecting email addresses and mobile numbers for all members to facilitate correspondence. If you are not receiving texts and emails please supply your email address and mobile number to the office or send to info@roscreagolfclub.ie





TIPPERARY GOLF CLUB

Mackey Cup

Congratulations to Patrick Ryan, winner of this year's Mackey Cup. An excellent 71 on a challenging course from the blue markers saw off the challenge of Conor Bartley and Timmy Dalton.

Men's Qualifier

Michael Keaty goes through as the Men's Qualifier for the 9-Hole Regional Final on Friday, June 14.

Jimmy Bruen

At the weekend, our Jimmy Bruen men were drawn against the home side in Cahir Park and went down 4-1. Thank you to all the followers.

Pierse Purcell

Next team out are the Pierse Purcell (Manager Eddie Fitzgerald), playing in Clonmel next weekend. We wish them luck and again all support is welcome.

Junior Foursomes

Last Monday our Junior Foursomes put in a fantastic performance against a very strong Mitchelstown side, the reigning Munster Champions. In the end, Mitchelstown snuck through by just a single hole.

Date For Your Diary

Friday, May 31 - Friday Mixed Scramble & Barbecue followed by Men's Prize Presentation.

Results

Tuesday, May 7 - Tuesday Open Sweep: 1st: Jon Murray (05) 40pts. 2nd: Steven Murray (03) 39pts. 3rd: Joe Browne (17) 37pts(b9).

Friday, May 10 - 9 Hole Championship Qualifier: Qualifier: Michael Keaty (05) 19pts.

Saturday, May 11 - Open Singles: 1st: CharlieMurphy (14) 38 pts. 2nd: John Paul Meehan (06) 37 pts (b9). 3rd: James Hayes (15) 37 pts.

Sunday, May 12 - Mackey Cup: Winner: Patrick Ryan [G] (05) 71. 2nd: Conor Bartley (12) 72. 3rd: Timothy Dalton (09) 73. Best Gross: Sean Long 77.

Seniors: Winners 97 pts (b9): Rody Dwan, Paddy Kelly (K), Michael Lynch, Liam O’Dwyer. 2nd 97 pts: Eddie FitzGerald, Jim Foley, Michael Kinahan, Jack O’Dwyer. 3rd 93 pts: Frank Dalton, Seán English, Willie Hyde, John Walsh. 4th 90 pts (b9): Michael Fuller, John Gleeson, Michael Maher, P.J. Raggett.

Friday Scramble: Winners 31.2: Davina Conroy, Tom H O'Connor, John Paul Meehan. 2nd 31.5: Liam Ryan, Willie Hyde, Vice Captain Morgan Mooney, Sean Jackson. 3rd 32.8: Madge Cleary, Liam Carey, Larry Keane.

Lotto

Numbers drawn: 3, 8, 22 & 27. Jackpot not won – Next Week €20,000.

Ladies

Fixtures

On Wednesday, May 22, kindly sponsored by Kate Nicholson, the format for the day has changed to a Team of 2. Timesheet is in operation.

Results

Saturday May 4 and Sunday, May 5 fundraiser for Circle of Friends/JP McManus ProAm 2020 pre qualifier event: 18 holes stableford: Winner: Claire Conroy (31) 38pts.

Wednesday, May 8 sponsored by Tipperary Co-op: Winner: Deirdre Hayes (19) 34pts. R/up: Una Bohan (20) 32pts on back 9 from Renagh Murphy. 3rd: Renagh Murphy(10) 32pts.

Friday, May 10, 9 holes championship qualifier: Winner: Una Bohan (20) 20pts.

Notes

As our Lady Captains Prize (Mrs Mary O'Doherty) is fast approaching on Sunday, June 9, to enable ladies get three cards in there is also be an extended competition in operation until May 31. The Friday mixed competition is back for the summer months, for any of the new members it's the perfect opportunity to meet other members to join in for the fun golf and craic.