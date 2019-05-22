Thurles Golf Club Spring League winners 2019

Luigi Classic

The timesheet for the Luigi Classic in aid of Thurles Parents and Friends of Children with Special Needs which takes place on Monday, June 3, is now live for booking on the BRS. Team of Four - Entry €80.



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, May 16 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st John M. Gleeson (17) 43pts. 2nd Brian Callanan (11) 39pts (19pts on back 9). 3rd Pat Davy (17) 39pts (18pts on back 9). Gross Kieran Kennedy (0) 35pts. 5th Martin Walsh, Templemore (22) 38pts. C.S.S. 34 pts.

Sunday, May 19 –18 Hole Singles - 1st Chanel Stapleton (7) 35pts. 2nd Pat Dempsey (15) 35pts. 3rd Paul Byrne Jnr (3) 35pts. C.S.S. 35 pts.



FRIDAY EVENING MIXED

The very popular Friday Evening mixed continues this Friday and every Friday. First draw is at 5.15pm and last draw is at 6pm. Competition format will vary on a weekly basis. Entry fee €5. All members are most welcome to play in this most social golfing fixture!



PRO-AM

The SMJ Construction and Darwin Construction PRO-AM takes place on Friday, July 12. Shotgun start at 8.30am €300 per team, shotgun start at 2pm €350 per team. Entry includes 3 course meal after golf. For enquires or to book a team, contact Raymond at (086)8140292.



LADIES NOTES

Upcoming Fixtures

Tuesday, May 21, 18 Hole Singles Stroke (medal)

Sunday, May 26, 18 Hole Singles S/F

Tuesday, May 28, 18 Hole Singles S/F (Category competition)



RESULTS

Tuesday, May 14 – 18 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Laura Ryan (6) 38 pts. 2nd Teresa Kelly (33) 37 pts. 3rd Vera Gleeson (37) 35 pts. 4th Josephine Spain (36) 33 pts.

2’s Brigiette Behan & Nora Turner at the 3rd

Niners: Bridie Griffin



Coronation Foursomes

Entry for the coronation foursomes is now open and will run up to Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm, all lady members of Thurles Golf Club with handicap of 36 or under are eligible to take part in this competition, entry fee is €10 per pair, further details are posted in the ladies locker room.



TEAMS

The Intermediate Team will play Dungarvan in Tipperary Golf Club on May 25 at 2.30pm.

The Boyne Trophy Team are due to play Templemore in the fist round on Sunday, May 26 at 3pm.

The Revive Active Team are due to play Rathdowney in the 2nd round on Sunday, June 2 at 3pm.

The Heineken Mixed Team are due to play Birr in the first round on Monday, June 3 at 4.30pm.



Get Into Golf 2019

2019 Get Into Golf got off to a great start last Tuesday evening. Sixteen ladies turned up to Give Golf a Go. All enjoyed the group lesson given by our PRO Raymond Ryan which continues for all of May.



Ladies Irish Senior Cup Munster Qualifier

Thurles Golf Club hosted the Ladies Senior Cup last weekend. It was a pleasure to watch the cream of Women s amateur golf playing here. The teams came from a wide geographical spread, right across Munster. The standard of golf was spectacular. Thirteen teams started out on Saturday, all chasing glory. It was Lahinch Golf Club who claimed the prize following a close contest with Killarney Golf Club.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, May 19: 4, 15, 18, 21. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €7,800. Thank you for your continued support.