Templemore beat Tipperary Town in the Fred Perry Trophy competition

Fred Perry Trophy Team

Templemore beat Tipp Town 4-1 on Monday, May 13. Congratulations to their manager Seanie Gleeson and the team, Seamus Bourke, Joe O'Connor, Padraigh Moloney, John Hassett, Dennis Maher, Tom McGrath, Joe Fahy, Tom Kenny, Bertie Kean, Liam Daly. A fantastic victory for the club.



Central Towns Trophy Team

Congratulations to Liam Leahy winning team on successfully beating Portumna the winners of this Trophy in 2018, 2016, 2015. On Thursday May 16, First round; the winning team were Seamus Bourke, Tom McGrath, Dinny Maher, in Portumna and Timmy Touhy and Joe O'Connor in Templemore. Well done to all. Another fantastic win for Templemore golf club.



AIG Pierce Purcell Shield

Saturday, May 25 AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course, Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Team manager; Mick Keely.



Results

Weekend Competition May 11 and 12. Winners were 1 Ciaran Hassett. 2 Sean Darcy. 3 Martin Walsh.



Weekend Competition

Saturdays & Sundays weekend competition; The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays is now in full motion. The course is in excellent condition, so great scores are expected. Link up with other available players by using the Club Whats App.



Weekly open

Weekly Open ongoing 9 hole competition; A weekly open ongoing competition commenced on Monday, May 13. Ideal for players who can only get their game in the evenings and is also open to all players and will be more than welcome. Details on locker room notice board.



Golf Societies

All golf societies are more than welcome to play the course. For booking dates contact competition secretary Liam Leahy 087-4115773.



Mixed Social Golf

The Wednesday, May 15.mix was cancelled as a mark of respect to the Stapleton family due to the bereavement of their daughter Amanda.



Cadet Section

Collective vetting be completed over the coming week. Garda vetting application forms have been circulated and are also available in the locker rooms. All members who want to be involved in this great project for the future of the club will have to complete a vetting form. It would be fantastic if, as many as possible would support the development of the Cadet sector in our club under the guidance of CGI, (Confederation of GolfIreland). Completed form can be placed in the “FEE” box in the locker room or contact Pat O’Connell 087-9205821, club juvenile liaison officer.



Membership

This is a last call to members who have not yet paid their subscriptions to do so immediately as the season is now in full swing, and competitions have commenced. You have the option to pay online through the club website or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member.

There is a special limited fee” for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years.

A special rate for lapsed members that have not played/joined for one year can of €200 and Ladies €170.

Registrations forms are now available online on our website, just select the Membership tab or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.



Course Development Donations

Donations and sponsorship will be greatly received and used exclusively for course development. For donations, just select the membership tab and then select make a donation tab on the club website or in confidence contact; Martin Bohan 087 0509278.



Seniors Golf

The seniors got postponed to Friday, May 17 as a mark of respect to the Stapleton family. The winners for Friday, May 17 were: first team; Seamus Bourke, Ollie Murray, PJ Leahy. Second team; Bertie Keane, Donal Golden, Phil Ryan, Mick Connell. Third team: Joe O’Connor, Joe O’Connor, Pat Costello, John Hassett,Pat O’Connell.

Seniors away outing: The next Seniors outing is on Thursday, May 30 in Roscrea. Golf, meal, prizes, €30. Tee time 10.30am-12.30pm. Fee to be paid next Thursday, May 23.

Next seniors, Thursday, May 23 at 10am.



Club Fixtures

Weekly Open ongoing 9 hole competition - A weekly open ongoing competition commenced on Monday, May 13. Ideal for players who can only get their game in the evenings. Open to all players who will be more than welcome. Details on locker room notice board.

Saturdays & Sundays Competition - The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays. Use the club Whats App to link up with other players.

Saturday May 25 - AIG Pierce Purcell Shield, at Clonmel Golf Course, Ballykisteen-V-Templemore. Manager; Mick Keely.

Sunday May 26 - Fred Perry Trophy, round 2 deadline May 26. Thurles -v- Templemore. Contact Seanie Gleeson.

Sunday June 2 - Cashman Cup. Munster Club Four-Ball Championship, round 1- Cahir Park-V-Templemore. Manager; P.J. Leahy.

Sunday, June 9 - DIAGEO Mixed Foursomes 2019, Mount Temple -V- Templemore.

Thursday, June 13 - Irish Mixed Foursomes, Tipperary Golf Club, round 1-Templemore-V-Ballykisteen. Managers/Captains; Captains Tony O’Toole, Lorraine Ryan/Seamus Bourkes.

Classic Fundraiser – Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 6, 7 and 8.

Presidents Prize – Sunday, July 28.

Captains Prize - Friday, Saturday, Sunday August 16, 17 and 18.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, December 14.

LMC in Templemore – Monday, September 30 (President Phil Ryan Prize).

See Notice Board for more details or contact club competition secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.