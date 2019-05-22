Get into golf continues at Roscrea Golf Club

Results

May 18 – 18 Hole Stroke GOY2, kindly sponsored by Stand Golf Society - 1st Declan Hearnes (10) 66nett. 2nd Noel McMahon (12) 68nett. 3rd David Jones (23) 68nett. Senior Matt Talbot (20) 69nett. Next Weekend; Club Competition.

May 15 – Wednesday Open Singles Stableford (m) - 1st Frank Cullinan (17) 39 points. 2nd Fabian Jones (4) 37 points. 3rd Ger Alley (16) 37 points. 4th Ger Dooley (4) 35 points. CSS 34 points.

May 17 – Friday Open Singles Stableford (m/l) - 1st Kieran Ryan (9) 36 points. CSS 35 points.



Lotto

Numbers drawn 4, 10, 11 & 24. No Jackpot Winner. Next weeks Jackpot is €3,300. Your support is greatly appreciated.



June Bank Holiday weekend

Sunday, June 2; Open Fourball (men/ladies)

Monday June 3; Open Singles (men/ladies). For timesheets phone (0505) 21130 or book directly through BRS GOLF.



Monday Evening Mixed

Monday Evening Mixed Scramble continues. Details on notice board.



Subs

Membership subscriptions for 2019 are now due and can be paid at the bar or to Martin Donnellan.

The club is collecting email addresses and mobile numbers for all members to facilitate correspondence. If you are not receiving texts and emails please supply your email address and mobile number to the office or send to info@roscreagolfclub.ie

Course Conditions – To check Course Conditions dial (0505) 21130, Ext 4.



Ladies Golf

Results

Tuesday May 14 – 18 Hole Stroke ILGU 2 - 1st Kathleen Phelan (13) 69nett. 2nd Marian Bergin (25) 71nett. Gross Orla Egan.

9 hole Qualifier - 1st Josie O’Grady (27) 18 points.



Fixtures

Tuesday May 28, GOY 4 (See Notice Board for draw times).



Get into Golf

Our Get into Golf continues every Tuesday evening at 8.15 pm.

Teams - Best of luck to our Junior Cup team who play Birr in Moate on Sunday May 26.

Hard luck to the Revive Active team who were beaten by Nenagh last weekend.