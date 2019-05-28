National Council of the Blind fundraiser a great success at Co Tipperary Golf & Country club

Pictured are the winners of the O'Dwyer Cup sponsored by O'Dwyer Brothers Main St., Tipperary. Back row left to right: President Philip Ryan, Liam Ryan, Andrew Friday, Kevin Fitzgerald, Joe Fitzgerald, Michael O'Grady & Michael Hanley. Seated left to right: Captain Richard O'Keeffe, the winner of the O'Dwyer Cup Larry Shanahan & sponsor of the O'Dwyer Cup John O'Dwyer

Mens Golf

Our competition last week was the N.C.B.I. (Holmpatrick Cup) with all proceeds going to the National Council of the Blind of Ireland.

The two top qualifiers were Seamus Ryan (20) 40 Pts B/9 & Pat Hayes (18) 40 Pts B/9. who will go on to play in a County Final as a two-ball better-ball. The successful players will then play in the Munster Final, the winners of which will go to St. Andrews in Scotland to compete in the all-Ireland finals.

Our Purcell team were victorious over Clonmel in Clonmel 4/1 in morning and lost to Ballykisteen 3/2 in afternoon. The players were Oisin Slattery& Kevin Fitzgerald, Dermot O’ Dwyer & LJ Ryan, Kevin O’ Sullivan & Tony Corcoran, Niall Horgan & Fergal Hickey, Pat Ryan & Philip Connolly.



Fixtures

Scratch Cups June Bank Holiday Weekend, Saturday June 1, Sunday June 2, & Monday June 3,

Junior Scratch Cup (Handicap 5-11)

Intermediate Scratch Cup (Handicaps 12-18)

Senior Scratch Cup (Handicap 4 & below)

Entry Fees: Visitors €20/Members €10.



Get into Golf Programme

We are having a very successful Get into Golf programme this year with very enthusiastic ladies, We are having a scramble on the course on Tuesdays June 4, 11, & 18 , we need our lady members to assist us on those evenings from 6.30pm-7.30pm, we are especially appealing to our last two groups of Get Into Golf ladies to go out with this year’s group to offer their experience. It will be followed by tea/coffee in the venue each evening.

Pictured below: Lady Prize winners during May. Standing left to right: Francis Boyle, Caroline O’Dwyer, Margaret O’Connell, Margaret Ryan, Kathleen O’Neill, Helena Ryan, Patricia Moran, Michelle Crowe. Seated left to right: Libby Ryan, Winner of the Heffernan McGuire Cup & The Claret Jug. Lady Captain Jenny Lawrence and Phyllis Heffernan Sponsor of the Heffernan / Mcguire Cup.



Ladies Golf

The winning team of our Tuesday morning scramble was Dorothea Hannigan, Annette Hunt and Louise Horgan.

Results of our 18 Hole 3T’s Competition May 19, and 22.

In 1st place Michelle Crowe (22) 37 pts. 2nd Vera Heffernan (30) 36pts. Gross Frances Boyle (15) 18 pts. 4th Mary Hickey (29) 36 pts.

Results of Thursday evening stroke play competition. In 1st place Joan O'Sullivan. 2nd Jenny Lawrence. 3rd Pauline Walsh.

Fixtures

Tuesday morning and Thursday evening social golf continues with a 9 hole championship Saturday May 25, and Tuesday May 28.

On Sunday May 26 and Wednesday May 29, we have an 18 Hole Stableford Competition sponsored by Miss Designer Golf.

On Thursday night May 30, we have our mixed scramble (one Lady & 2 Gents). This very popular competition is sponsored by Coolmore.



Seniors Golf

The winners of the Seniors Scramble on May 21, were; Larry Hickey, Jim Kinsella and Jerry Crosse.