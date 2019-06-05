Results from bank holiday Monday Luigi Classic at Thurles Golf Club

PRO-AM

The SMJ Construction and Darwin Construction PRO-AM takes place on Friday, July 12. Shotgun start at 8.30am €300 per team, shotgun start at 2pm €350 per team. Entry includes 3 course meal after golf. For enquires or to book a team, contact Raymond at (086)8140292.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, May 30 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Michael O’Connor (12) 41pts. 2nd Dave McKevitt (14) 39pts. 3rd Stephen Ryan (18) 38pts. Gross Aaron Ryan (0) 35pts gross. 5th Greg Culley (5) 37pts (20pts on back 9). C.S.S. 35 pts.

Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2 – Open Team of Three Betterball - 1st Philip Kennedy (Nenagh), Paul Murray and Andrew Ryan (Slievenamon) 54pts. 2nd Enda Bourke, Tony Kirby and John Hackett 53pts. 3rd Annette Boland, Marian Finn and Joe Irwin 50pts. 4th Thomas Fahy, Jack Hogan and Andrew Walsh 49pts (25 back 9, 19 back 6).

Monday, June 3 – Luigi Classic - 1st Dick Donohoe, JJ Donohoe, Ray Donohoe and Andrew Finn 97pts. 2nd Michael Carey, Denis Cleary, Pat Coote and Eamon O’Gorman 94pts. 3rd Paddy Dwan, Matt Quinlan, Padraig Ryan and Seamus Ryan 93pts (45 back 9). 4th (Ladies Team) Frances Boyle, Marian Finn, Kathleen O’Neill and Margarite O’Reilly 84pts. Nearest the Pin (Ladies) Michelle Keating (Cahir).

Nearest the Pin (Men) Don Cunningham

Longest Drive (Ladies) Mary Coffey

Longest Drive (Men) Jimmy O’Donnell

The organisers of the Luigi Classic wish to sincerely thank all those who played or supported it in any way!

FRIDAY EVENING MIXED

The very popular Friday Evening mixed continues this Friday and every Friday. First draw is at 5.15pm and last draw is at 6pm. Competition format will vary on a weekly basis. Entry fee €5. All members are most welcome to play in this most social golfing fixture!

Results Friday, May 31: 1st Dessie Taylor, Eamon Hayes and Mary Fahey 49pts. 2nd Denis Curtis, John Murtagh and Margaret Comerford 47pts. 3rd Margaret Flanagan, Sadie Dwyer and Joe Irwin 46pts (23 on last 6).

LADIES NOTES

Upcoming Fixtures

Sunday, June 9 - 18 Hole Singles S/F

Tuesday, June 11 - 18 Hole Singles Stroke (Medal).

RESULTS

Tuesday, May 28 – 18 Hole Singles Stableford Category

Category 1(0-20): Mairead Clohessy (20) 38pts

Category 2(21-33) Angela Maher (29) 37 pts

Category 3(33+) Betty Moore (34) 39 pts

2’s Mary Hackett & Breda Stakelum at the 5th & Marian Finn at the 14th

Niners: Breda McGrath

Thursday, May 30 – 9 Hole Singles S/ F - 1st Bridie Ryan (41) 18 pts. 2nd Bernie McLoughlin (26) 18 pts. 3rd Jacqueline Corbett (12) 18 pts. 2’s Lorraine O’Keeffe at the 3rd.

CORONATION FOURSOMES

Entry for the coronation foursomes is now open and will run up to Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm, all lady members of Thurles Golf Club with handicap of 36 or under are eligible to take part in this competition, entry fee is €10 per pair, further details are posted in the ladies locker room.

TEAMS

The Revive Active Team played Rathdowney last Sunday in the 2nd round with 3 matches in Rathdowney and 2 matches at home. This team had a comprehensive win with 2 matches being won in Rathdowney and one at home and the other 2 matches both up when called in. This team now progresses to the 3rd round with opposition being either Callan or Castlecomer. Well done to all the team and managers of Lil Leahy and Fionnuala Corcoran.

The Diageo Mixed Foursomes Team played Birr on Bank Holiday Monday again with 3 matches in Birr and 2 matches at home. Again this team had a very comprehensive win with both matches winning at home and one in Birr with the other 2 parings in a very good position when called in.

The Ladies Junior Foursomes team are due to play West Waterford this Saturday in Cahir Park at 12 noon. Best of luck to team and managers Brigid McCormack and Annette Boland.

The Irish Mixed Foursomes Team is due to play Cahir Park in Co. Tipperary Golf Club on Saturday, June 15 at 1.20pm.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, June: 13, 21, 27, 29. No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. Next week’s Jackpot will be €8,200. Thank you for your continued support.