Templemore Golf Club Seniors make a substantial donation to the club

Seniors Donation

A special thanks to all the Templemore Golf Club Seniors for their substantial donation to the club towards the recent purchase of new equipment. The Seniors are an integral part of Templemore Golf Club. The Seniors were initiated by Philip Ryan in 2012 and supported by Pat Costello and Rody Cawley. The competition formula was mentored by Rody Cawley which is still in use and standing the test of time and contributes to a friendly inclusive game of golf. The social aspect, the banter, sharing of stories, presentation of prizes, the cup of tea and sandwich are all vital parts to a very enjoyable day of golf. The seniors are held every Thursday at 10am. For a 9 holes scramble which only cost €5 for the day plus an annual fee of €5. The seniors also arrange 4 or 5 outings a year to renowned 18h Golf Club at special affordable rates. All surplus funds are passed onto the club towards the development and maintenance of the course. Several contributions were made to the club since 2012. The seniors are very conscious of the gift of having such an open and friendly Golf Club that appreciates its senior members. New seniors over 55 are always welcome and especially from other clubs and freelance members. Current Committee are Chairman, PJ Leahy, Secretary, Pat O’Connell, Treasurer, Philip Ryan. Sean Lee, John Galvin, Rody Cawley, John Stapleton.

Fred Perry Trophy

Another great victory by Seanie Gleeson in the Fred Perry Trophy, Round 2, on Tuesday 28 -V- Ballykisteen. Well done to all the team. Another proud victory for the club.



Saturdays & Sundays Weekend Competition

The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays is now in full motion. The course is in excellent condition, so great scores are expected. Link up with other available players by using the Club WhatsApp.

Weekend Competition May 25 and 26

Winners were 1st. Martin Bohan. 2nd. Francis McCormack. 3rd. Bertie Keane.



LARCC Golf Classic

Cancer Support Centre, Multyfarnham, are holding their annual Mid-Summer Golf Classic in Mullingar Golf Club on Tuesday, June 11. Entry fee €300 per team, (4 Ball). Entrance fee includes post Golf buffet. For further details contact Martin Bohan 087-0509278.



Golf Societies

All golf societies are more than welcome to play the course. For booking dates contact email: info@

templemoregolfclub.ie



Mixed Social Golf

The Social Mixed Golf 9 holes is now in full swing every Wednesday evening. Registration 6.30pm. Wednesday, May 29: Nett Winners: Joe Fahy, Trevor Quinn, Mary Moore. Gross Winners; Liam Daly, John Greed, Bernie Stapleton. Tuesday, May 28, 18hole Stroke, Mary Hogan. Congratulations to all.



Cadet Section

Enrollment is now in full swing for boys and girls under 15 years also for youths from 15 to 18. Enrollment forms are in all locations in the club house. All current members should promote this great initiative. Ladies and Gents who want to be involved in this great project for the future of the club will have to complete a vetting form. It would be fantastic if, as many as possible would support the development of the Cadet sector in our club under the guidance of CGI, (Confederation of Golf Ireland). Completed form can be placed in the Fee box in the locker room or contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.



Member Still Accepted for 2019

This is a last call to members who have not yet paid their subscriptions to do so immediately as the season is now in full swing, and competitions have commenced, so don’t delay any further and make your payment by the options listed. You have the option to pay online through the club website or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member.

Registrations forms are now available on-line on our website or collect an application form at the club house or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All will be more than welcomed.

Donations for Course Development

Donations or sponsorship will be greatly received and used exclusively for course development. For Donations, just select the membership tab and then select make a donation tab on the website or in confidence contact; Martin Bohan 087 0509278. A great thanks to those who have made donations and contributed with sponsorship.

Seniors Golf

The Seniors away outing was on Thursday, May 30 in Roscrea, which included golf and meal. A fantastic day away for senior golfers. The winners were: 1st Team Michael Purcell, Ollie Murray, Donal Golden, PJ leahy. 2nd Team George Collins, Michael Maher, Pascal Whelan, Willie Haverty. 3rd. Team John Mullaly, James Murray, John Galvin, Tom Hogan.

LMC, Seniors Alliance Golf Society

Congratulations to Mick Keely who achieved the coveted overall 1st. Prize with 39pts. at Esker Hills Golf Club on Tuesday, May 21. Also to Liam Daly who secured 3rd place in Class 3. Another proud day for Templemore Golf Club. Well done to both.

Club Fixtures

Weekly Open ongoing 9 hole competition - A weekly open ongoing competition commenced on Monday, May 13. Ideal for players who can only get their game in the evenings and is also open to all players and will be more than welcome. Details on locker room notice board.

Saturdays & Sundays Competition - The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays. Use the WhatsApp to link up with other players.

Saturday June 15 - Irish Mixed Foursomes, Templemore -V- Carrick-On-Suir at 12.40 pm. Contact; Seamus Bourke.

DIAGEO Mixed Foursomes - Mount Temple -V- Templemore. Date TBC. Contact Seamus Bourke.

Classic Fundraiser – Will take place on Friday, Saurday and Sunday, July 6, 7 and 8.

Presidents Prize – Sunday, July 28.

Captains Prize - Friday, Saturday, Sunday August 16, 17 and 18.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, December 14 .

LMC in Templemore – Monday, September 30 (President Phil Ryan Prize).

See notice board for more details or contact Club Competition Secretary Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.