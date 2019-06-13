Thurles Golf Club success at “Play in Pink” Day

IRISH MIXED FOURSOMES

Best of luck to our Irish Mixed Foursomes team under the management of Marian Finn and Seamus Troy who pay Cahir Park on Saturday, June 15 at 1.20pm in Co. Tipperary Golf Club. All support would be greatly appreciated!

PRO-AM

The SMJ Construction and Darwin Construction PRO-AM takes place on Friday, July 12. Shotgun start at 8.30am €300 per team, shotgun start at 2pm €350 per team. Entry includes 3 course meal after golf. For enquires or to book a team, contact Raymond at (086)8140292.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, June 6 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Tommy Dorney (21) 42pts. 2nd PJ O’Dowd (5) 39pts. 3rd Evan Wallace, Portumna GC (18) 38pts. Gross Tommy Murphy, Templemore GC (18) 37pts. 5th Mark Buckley, Tipperary GC (10) 36pts (20pts on back 9). C.S.S. 34 pts.

Sunday, June 9 - Singles V-Par: June Medal (G.O.Y.) - 1st Michael Carey (16) 2up (even back 9). 2nd Michael Rochford (17) 2up (1 down back 9). 3rd Seanie Mockler (13) 2up (2 down back 9). Gross PJ O’Dowd (5) 2down. 5th John Malone (14) 1up (2up back 9). C.S.S. 36 pts (even par).

FRIDAY EVENING MIXED

The very popular Friday Evening mixed continues this Friday and every Friday. First draw is at 5.15pm and last draw is at 6pm. Competition format will vary on a weekly basis. Entry fee €5. All members are most welcome to play in this most social golfing fixture!

Results Friday, June 7: 1st Bridie Griffin, Joe Irwin and Ger Maguire 47pts. 2nd Lil Leahy, John Hackett and William O’Grady 46pts. 3rd Sadie Dwyer, Delia Loughnane and Michael Leahy 42pts.

LADIES NOTES

Upcoming Fixtures

Tuesday, June 11 18 Hole Singles Stroke (Medal)

Sunday, June 16 18 Hole S/F

Tuesday, June 18, 18 Hole S/F (PGA Tankard) Kindly Sponsored by Raymond Ryan PGA.

RESULTS

Tuesday,June 4, 18 Hole Open Fourball Betterball - 1st Laura Ryan (5) & Marie Slattery (16) 45 pts. 2nd Aoife Lowry (5) & Marian Finn (7) 39 pts. Gross Annette Boland (11) & Lorraine O’Keeffe (13) 26 gross pts. Visitors Breda Keating (19) & Margaret Gill (23) 30 pts. Best Front 9 Jacqueline Corbett & Margaret Corcoran 23pts. Best Back 9 Mairead Clohessy & Fionnuala Corcoran 17 pts. Longest Drive Marian Finn at the 13th. Nearest the Pin Jacqueline Corbett at the 5th.

Sunday, June 9, 18 Hole S/F - 1st Mairead Clohessy (19) 38 pts. 2nd Ann Slattery (21) 31 pts. 3rd Marian Tuohy (29) 31pts. 2’s Mary Coman O’Neill at the 3rd.

CORONATION FOURSOMES

Entry for the coronation foursomes is now open and will run up to Wednesday, June 21 at 6pm, all lady members of Thurles Golf Club with handicap of 36 or under are eligible to take part in this competition, entry fee is €10 per pair, further details are posted in the ladies locker room.

TEAMS

The Revive Active Team are due to play Castlecomer in the next round, date to be confirmed.

The Irish Mixed Foursomes Team are due to play Cahir Park in Co. Tipperary Golf Club on Saturday, June 15 at 1.20pm.

The Intermediate Cup Team are playing Doneraile in Dungarvan Golf Club in the Munster Quarter Finals on June 30th At 13.45.

The Ladies Junior Foursomes team played West Waterford in Cahir Park last Saturday with very exciting matches going down to the wire. There was one match in for each team with the 3rd match going to the 20th hole and unfortunately going in the way of West Waterford Well done to team and managers Brigid McCormack and Annette Boland for their time and efforts.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, June 9: 4, 22, 26, 27. No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. Next week’s Jackpot will be €8,400. Thank you for your continued support.