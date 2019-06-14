Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Mens Golf

The Carroll Cup took place over the past weekend. It was very successful and very well supported by the membership with excellent scores from the winners.

In 1st place was Niall Horgan playing off 13 with 67pts. 2nd John Grogan (11) 68. Gross Ollie Carr (6) 68. 3rd Thomas Moran (12) 69. 4th Larry Shanahan (7) 70.

CAT 1 - 1st Aiden Murphey (7) 71. 2nd Des O’Neill (9) 71.

CAT 2 - 1st John Barry (17) 72. 2nd Danny O’Dwyer (17) 72.

CAT 3 - 1st Joe Fitzgerald (18) 69. 2nd Pat Higgins (18) 75.

CSS 72.

Presentation of Prizes next Friday night in The Venue at 9pm.

Club Classic

Our Club Classic takes place from Monday June 17, to Sunday June 23. This is a big event for the Club with many fine prizes on offer. Your support will be appreciated.

Ladies Golf

Results of our 9 Hole qualifier Competition Wednesday 5 June - 1st Jenny Lawrence (30) 16 pts. 2nd Pauline Walsh (22) 15pts. Gross Margaret Ryan (25) 8 gross pts.

Results of our 9 hole qualifier competition Sunday June 9 - 1st. Michelle Crowe (22) 18 pts. 2nd Jenny Lawrence (30) 17 pts. 3rd Niamh Chadwick (36) 17 gross points.

The winner of our Thursday evening social golf June 6, was Annette HuntLadies

Fixtures

Our Tuesday morning and Thursday evening social golf continues Ladies Open Day Wednesday 12 June is sponsored by John Quirke Jewelers Cahir.

Mixed Foursomes Competition: Saturday 15 June and Sunday 16 June.

The Mixed Foursomes will take place in Dundrum. County Tipperary will play against Ballykisteen. Best of luck to all our team.