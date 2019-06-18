Thurles Golf Club: Irish Mixed Foursomes Team had a very successful weekend

IRISH MIXED FOURSOMES

The Irish Mixed Foursomes Team had a very successful weekend in Co. Tipperary Golf Club. Meeting Cahir Park on Saturday this was always a tough task but the Thurles Team came out on top with wins in the 1st, 2nd and 4th matches. Thurles progressed to meet Templemore on Sunday morning. Again a very exciting encounter with wins for Thurles in the 1st and 2nd matches and we then had to wait for the last match with a great win on the 18th, with the other 2 Thurles matches finishing on the 17th and 18th so all to play for to the very end. The Thurles team had to wait to see their opponents in the afternoon with Tipperary coming out on top against Co. Tipperary. Again this match was a very exciting affair with one win each for Tipperary on the 14th and Thurles on the 16th, then Thurles got a 2nd win on the 16th so all headed to the 18th green where Thurles had their 3rd win. All very exciting and sporting matches all weekend with some great golf to be watched. Thurles now progress to the area final against Dungarvan date and venue to be confirmed. Well done to all the team, managers and supporters.



SENIOR CUP

Best of luck to our Senior Cup team who take to the fairways at home on Saturday morning. They will meet Cahir Park at 8am in Round 1. All support would be greatly appreciated!



SPECIAL OLYMPICS

On Wednesday last, Thurles Special Olympics members including athletes, volunteers, family and carers, made their annual trip to the Club. The athletes participated in a chipping and putting session with Club Professional Raymond and his helpers before adjourning indoors for refreshments.

Thurles Special Olympics express their appreciation to the Club, Raymond, Eamon O’Gorman and staff and to all members who helped out on the day.



HOLMPATRICK CUP

The Holmpatrick Cup – Fourball S/F has been rescheduled to Saturday 22 (10.30am to 12.30pm) and Sunday 23 (11am to 1pm). Booking is available on BRS.



MIDSUMMER SHOTGUN MIXED

Entry sheet for our Midsummer Shotgun Mixed Team of Four which takes place on Friday 28th June at 5.30pm is in the hall. Please put names down by Wednesday, 26 June or alternatively you can contact Ashling to put your name on the sheet.



PRO-AM – LAST DAY TO ENTER IS June 25

The SMJ Construction and Darwin Construction PRO-AM takes place on Friday, July 12. Shotgun start at 8.30am €300 per team, shotgun start at 2pm €350 per team. Entry includes 3 course meal after golf. For enquires or to book a team, contact Raymond at (086)8140292.



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, June 13 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Martin O’Dwyer, Tramore GC (3) 39pts (21pts on back 9). 2nd Tony O’Neill (22) 39pts (20pts on back 9). 3rd Ben Jenkins (11) 39pts (19pts on back 9). 4th Jamie Mockler (18) 39pts (18pts on back 9). 5th Barry Maher (22) 37pts (19pts on back 9). C.S.S. 35pts.

Sunday, June 16 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st John Crowley (12) 38pts (20pts on back 9, 14pts on back 6). 2nd Chanel Stapleton (7) 38pts (20pts on back 9, 11pts on back 6). 3rd John Corbett (6) 38pts (19pts on back 9). Gross Kieran Kennedy (0) 37pts. 5th Terry McKenna (15) 37pts (22pts on back 9). C.S.S. 35pts.



FRIDAY EVENING MIXED

The very popular Friday Evening mixed continues this Friday and every Friday. Competition format will vary on a weekly basis. Entry fee €5. All members are most welcome to play in this most social golfing fixture!

Please note that due to a Classic this Friday, the first draw will take place at the later time of 5.45pm.

Results Friday, June 14: 1st Michael O’Grady, Jim Phelan and Mary Fahy 51pts. 2nd Donal Hurley, John O’Connell and Bridie Ryan 47pts. 3rd JP Shaw, Mary Phelan and Margaret Comerford 44pts.



LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Tuesday, June 18, 18 Hole S/F (PGA Tankard) Kindly Sponsored by Raymond Ryan PGA.

Wednesday, June 19, 9 Hole Singles S/F Play in Pink day.

Tuesday, June 25, 18 Hole S/F

Wednesday, June 26, 18 Hole Open Seniors Singles S/F.



RESULTS

Tuesday, June 11, 18 Hole Singles Stroke - 1st Laura Ryan (5) 71 nett. 2nd Lil Leahy (17) 71 nett. 3rd Ann Slattery (21) 71 nett. 4th Fionnuala Corcoran (20) 75 nett. 2’s Comp Marian Finn on the 3rd, Laura Ryan and Ann Slattery on the 5th.

Sunday, June 16, 18 Hole S/F - 1st Ann Slattery (20) 38 pts. 2nd Angela Maher (29) 33 pts. 2’s No Winners.



CORONATION FOURSOMES

Entry for the coronation foursomes is now open and will run up to Wednesday, June 19 at 6pm, all lady members of Thurles Golf Club with handicap of 36 or under are eligible to take part in this competition, entry fee is €10 per pair, further details are posted in the ladies locker room.



LADIES TEAMS

The Revive Active Team are due to play Castlecomer in the next round, on Tuesday, June 25 at 4pm.

The Intermediate Cup Team are playing Doneraile in Dungarvan Golf Club in the Munster Quarter Finals on June 30 at 13.45.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, June 16: 1, 8, 13, 23. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €8,600. Thank you for your continued support.