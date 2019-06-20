Templemore Golf Club Irish Mixed Foursome team play a very competitive match against Thurles in Dundrum

Irish Mixed Foursomes

Templemore Team and Manager Seamus Bourke played a very competitive match against Thurles in Dundrum. The weather was excellent to start with right up to the last paining on the 18th. hole. Unfortunately, luck was not with the team as the final pair, Lady Captain Lorraine Ryan and Declan Russell played in torrential rain only to be beaten by one stroke. Team pairings: Team Manager Seamus Bourke and Shelia Delaney, Timmy Touhy and Mary Ann Maher, Joe O'Connor and Josie Bourke, Dinny Maher and Sadie Tynan, Declan Russell and Lady Captain Lorraine Ryan. Complements to all the team for a positive and determined effort.

Captains Prize Week, July

The Joint Captains Prize week in July will commence with Ladies preliminary round on Tuesday, July 9, Social Mix on Wednesday. July 10, Seniors on Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12. Men’s Captain preliminary round, Saturday, July 13. Men’s semifinal and Ladies final, Sunday, July 14, Men’s final. Joint presentations in the vlub lounge Sunday evening. A great week of golf activity to be enjoyed by all.

Saturdays & Sundays Weekend Competition

The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays is now in full motion. The course is in excellent condition, so great scores are expected. Link up with other available players by using the Club WhatsApp.

Weekend Competition

Results 18 hole S/F, June 8 and 9: 1st Trevor Quinn 35pts. 2nd Tom Quinlan 33pts. 3rd Ted Kennedy 32pts.

Mixed Social Golf

The Social Mixed Golf 9 holes is continuing in full swing every Wednesday evening. Registration 6.30pm.

Seniors Golf

Senior results June 13. Another excellent turnout on Thursday morning for the senior golf, and a visit from Seamus Ryan with some goodies which were well received. The results were, 1st. with 50pts Tom Kenny, Philip Ryan, Mick Connell, Joe Hennessey. 2nd on a count back also with 50pts. Bertie Keane, James Murray, Pat O'Connell, Frankie Shortt. 3rd place with 49pts, Ambrose Purcell, PJ Leahy, Jim Gleeson, & Mick Maher. The Seniors express sincere condolences to John Galvin on the death of his brother Ambrose. Reminder, the next away outing will be on Monday, July 15 in Rathdowney.

LMC, Seniors Alliance Golf Society

Congratulations to Liam Daly on winning 1st in Class 3 in Birr on June 10. Golfer of the Year top 10 update; 1st. Bernie O’Rourke 174pts. 5th. Bertie Keane 167pts. 8th John Galvin 163pts. 9th Mick Carey 162pts. Next LMC event is in East Clare Golf Club on June 24.

Solas visit

Templemore Golf Club had a special visit on Wednesday, June, 12 from “Solas” a special class for children on the Autistic Spectrum based in Loughmore NS. They were hosted by Martin Bohan and friends who entertained the students which was acknowledged with appreciation of the good time they had and the effort afforded to them by Martin and his team.

Cadet Section

Enrollment is now in full swing for boys and girls under 15 years also for youths from 15 to 18. Enrollment forms are in all locations in the club house. All current members should promote this great initiative. Ladies and Gents who want to be involved in this great project for the future of the club will have to complete a vetting form. It would be fantastic if, as many as possible would support the development of the Cadet sector in our club under the guidance of CGI, (Confederation of GolfIreland). Completed form can be placed in the “FEE” box in the locker room or contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Membership

This is a last call to members who have not yet paid their subscriptions to do so immediately as the season is now in full swing, and competitions have commenced, so don’t delay any further and make your payment by the options listed. You have the option to pay on line through the club website or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member. Contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All welcome.

Golf Societies

All golf societies are more than welcome to play the course. For booking dates contact email: info@templemoregolfclub.ie

Donations

Donations or sponsorship, will be greatly received and used exclusively for course development. Put your stamp on the course making a special contribution. See our website www.templemoregolfclub.ie or in confidence contact; Martin Bohan 087 0509278.

Club Fixtures

Saturdays & Sundays Competition - The 18 hole Stableford on Saturdays and Sundays. Continue using the WhatsApp to link up with other players.

Captains Prize July - Ladies, Tuesday, July 9 and Saturday, July 13. Men’s, Friday, July 12, Saturday, July 13 and Sunday July 14. Joint presentation on Sunday, July 14 in club lounge.

Classic Fundraiser - Date to be confirmed.

Presidents Prize – Sunday, July 28.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, October 26.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, December 14 .

LMC in Templemore – Monday, September 30 (President Phil Ryan Prize)

See Notice Board for more details or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.