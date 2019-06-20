Another busy week at Roscrea Golf Club

Results

June 14 & 15 – 18 Holes Singles Stableford - 1st Jackie Meagher (17) 42 points. 2nd Tim Dooley (16) 41 points. 3rd Fritz Kruse (12) 40 points. Gross Ger Dooley 39 points. Seniors J. McDonnell (16) 35 points. CSS Sat 35 points. CSS Sun 36 points.

Next weekend men have a club competition.

June 12 – Wednesday Open Singles Stableford (m) - 1st Proinnsias Loughnane (5) 41 points. 2nd Ger Dooley (4) 40 points. 3rd James Maher (8) 39 points. Seniors Jim Cummins (21) 36 points. CSS 36 points.

June 14 - Friday Open Singles Stableford (m/l) - 1st Shane Fletcher (9) 40 points.

Lotto

Numbers drawn 2, 22, 25 & 32. No jackpot winner and no match 3’s. Next weeks jackpot is €3,700. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Juveniles

Juveniles competition Thursday, June 20 from 9am.

Juvenile Summer Camp this July 8 to 10; 9.30am to 12.30pm; all welcome. Member €35, non-members €40. Numbers limited. Registration forms in golf club (0505)31130.

Ladies Golf

June 11 - Valerie Doyle Competition

Category 1 Clodagh Jones (2) 35 points

Category 2 Ban Ryan (23) 41 points

Category 3 Eileen Mullaney (36) 42 points

9 hole qualifier

Theresa Redmond

9 hole re entry - 1st Monica Dooley 21 points. 2nd Mary Fitzgerald 20 points. 3rd Kathleen Phelan 19 points.

Fixtures

Tuesday, June 25 - 18 hole competition plus 3T’s

Sunday, June 30 - President’s Prize to the Ladies. Please put names on sheet in locker room.

Ladies outing to Shannon Golf Club will take place on Tuesday July 16. See Poster in locker room for further details.

Medal Competition - Medal No. 1 begins on Monday June 17.

Pictured below: Sponsors, Club Officers and competition prizewinners. Back row l-r: Eoin Mulrooney (sponsor, Mulrooney’s Bakery, Deli & Shop), Sean Mulrooney (sponsor, Mulrooney’s Bakery, Deli & Shop), Shane Ryan, Ruth Cryan-Wright, Colette McEvoy, Kathleen Phelan. Front row l-r:t Fabian Jones (Men’s Vice-Captain, Roscrea Golf Club), Marion Bergin (Lady Captain, Roscrea Golf Club), Diarmuid Collison (winner of Millpark Cup), Shane Mulrooney (Sponsor, Mulrooney’s Bakery, Deli & Shop), Gerry Hayes (Men’s Captain, Roscrea Golf Club), Paddy Bergin (President, Roscrea Golf Club)