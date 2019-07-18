Busy times ahead at Thurles Golf Club

CAPTAINS PRIZE

Best wishes to John Hackett on the occasion of his Captains Prize which takes place on Friday, Saturday and final on Sunday, July 19, 20 and 21.

OPEN WEEK

Open Week commences on Saturday, July 27 and will run until Monday, August 5. Booking now live on BRS for all competitions.

We would like to thank all our generous Open Week Sponsors – Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors, Stakelums Menswear, Premier Meats, Boyles Home & Gift Store, Tivoli Cleaners, Raymond Ryan P.G.A., SHE Boutique, O’Gorman’s Bar & Restaurant, Stakelums Office Supplies, Frank Roche & Sons and O’Donoghue Hooper Dolan Insurance.

MAGIC 66

“The Magic 66” Summer Open 18 Hole Team of Three competition is up and running! Format is 1 to count on par 4’s and 2 to count on par 3’s and 5’s. 66 points minimum required to qualify for Grand Final. Entry Fee - Members €7; Visitors €20 per player.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, July 11 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Greg Culley (5) 40pts. 2nd Michael Sexton (22) 39pts. 3rd Edward O’Gorman (17) 38pts. 4th Larry Moloney (10) 37pts (20 back 9). 5th Joe Tuohy (19) 37pts. C.S.S. 35 pts.

Sunday, July 14 –18 Hole Singles S/F: July Medal (G.O.Y.) - 1st Tom Ryan (7) 39pts (21 back 9). 2nd Malachy Gavin (7) 39pts (13 last 6). 3rd Kieran Kennedy (+1) 39pts (11 last 6). 4th Eamon Ryan (20) 38pts (20 back 9). 5th Chanel Stapleton (7) 38pts (18 back 9). C.S.S. 35pts.

FRIDAY EVENING MIXED

Please note that there will be no Friday Evening Mixed on Friday, July 19 due to the Captains Prize. We will run a Ladies Only 9 Hole Competition – Team of Three. Draw will take place at 6.30pm. All lady members are welcome.

LADIES NOTES

Upcoming Fixtures

Tuesday, July 16 - 18 Hole Singles S/F (Category Competition) Munster Cup and Eleanor Tivy Qualifier Kindly Sponsored by Eamon O’Gorman.

Tuesday, July 23 - Mr John Hackett Captain’s Prize to the ladies 18 Hole Singles S/F.

Thursday, July 25 - Ladies 9 Hole Singles S/F.

RESULTS

Tuesday, July 9 –18 Hole Open Team of Three kindly sponsored by Jackie Cahill T.D. - 1st Nora Turner, Anne O’Grady and Delia Carroll 84pts. 2nd Majella Smyth (Slievenamon), Geraldine Meagher (Slievenamon) and Catherine Cooney (Rathdowney) 83pts. 3rd Josephine Spain, Margaret Corcoran and Betty Moore 81pts. 4th Mary Duignan, Margaret Flanagan and Noreen Gleeson 81pts. 5th Jill O’Connor, Mary Phelan and Joan Purcell 77pts.

Sunday, July 14 –18 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Brigid McCormack (20) 39pts. 2nd Jill O’Connor (26) 37pts (21 back 9). 3rd Frances Treacy (20) 37pts (16 back 9). 2’s Pauline Byrne, Denise Connor, Brigid McCormack and Helen Rattigan @ 3rd. C.S.S. 73.

TEAMS

The Intermediate Cup Team play Lahinch in Co Tipperary Golf Club on Sunday, July 28 in the Munster semi-final at 11.40. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

The Revive Active Team play Ennis in the next round, home and away, on Monday, July 29 at 3.30pm.

GIGS (GET INTO GOLF 2019)

Tuesday, July 9 saw the occasion of a very important event in the Golfing Calendar. Following an 8 week program, Our Get Into Golf Ladies 2019 were presented with their certificates. A very enjoyable evening was had by all.

FRIDAY EVENING COMPETITION

A 9 Hole team of three competition for Lady members will take place on Friday, July 19. A Draw for partners will take place at 6.30pm. All Lady members are welcome.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, July 14: 2, 13, 24, 28. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €9,400. Thank you for your continued support.