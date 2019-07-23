John Hackett’s Captains Prize a great success at Thurles Golf Club

Captains Prize

John Hackett’s Captains Prize took centre stage at the weekend, played as a 36 hole stroke competition. With qualifying rounds set for Friday, July 19 any, July 20, over 200 members registered to compete for the main prize.

Unfortunately, adverse weather conditions on Friday forced the Committee to abandon play and thankfully, it was possible to facilitate all competitors on Saturday.d Saturda

With the top 39 players seeded for Sunday, play got underway early and the main qualifiers battled challenging weather conditions again before the winner was decided. Eventually, Ned Commins with a fine score of 142 declared the winner with William Maher a very worthy second.

The prize giving took place at the Clubhouse on Sunday night with a good turnout acknowledging the popularity of the Captain. The President, Terry McKenna introduced John Hackett and welcomed his family and friends to the Club. He also commented on John’s over 40 years membership of Thurles Golf Club and that his Captains day will always be remembered for the fact it coincided with Shane Lowry winning the British Open at Royal Portrush.

John Hackett thanked everyone associated with making his weekend a great success. He heaped praise on all committee members, course and office staff, bar staff, members who played, those who set up the prize display, those who prepared for and attended his reception and complimented all those who won prizes in the various categories. He presented his main prize to Ned Commins who responded by acknowledging the excellent contribution John has made to the Club.

The Captain then presented a prize to the Lady Captain, Alice which the ladies will play for on Tuesday next. John thanked Alice and the lady members in the Club for their support and acknowledged the good working relationship between both Clubs. Alice responded, complimented John on his day and expressed best wishes to him for the future

Finally, John thanked his family members and spoke movingly about his current situation and the challenges ahead. The MC, Vice Captain Enda Bourke wished John, on behalf of all members of Thurles Golf Club, good wishes for the weeks and months ahead and a recovery to full health and looked forward to having him back on the fairways before the end of the year.

John Hacketts Captains Prize Results:

1st Ned Commins (17) 142

2nd William Maher (13) 136

3rd Chris Delahunt (22) 142

Gross Kieran Kennedy (+1) 147(Gross)

4th Liam Cleary (12) 143

5th Eamon Hayes (10) 143

6th Joe Irwin (15) 143

7th Michael Cleary (17) 144

8th John Dwan (15) 144

9th James Smyth (10) 144

10th Denis Cleary (14) 145

Gross 1st 18 Paul Byrne (Jnr) (2) 74

1st Nett 1st 18 Tom Quinlan (23) 68

2nd Nett 1st 18 David Crowley (7) 71

Gross 2nd 18 Edward Maher (5) 74

1st Nett 2nd 18 Dessie Taylor (17) 70

2nd Nett 2nd 18 Pat O’Connell (14) 72

Past Captain James JF Phelan (14) 145

Veteran Tom Commins (25) 147

Juv/Student John Brett (10) 69.



OPEN WEEK

Open Week commences on Saturday, July 27 and will run until Monday, August 5. Booking now live on BRS for all competitions.

We would like to thank all our generous Open Week Sponsors – Murphy & Ryan Motor Factors, Stakelums Menswear, Premier Meats, Boyles Home & Gift Store, Tivoli Cleaners, Raymond Ryan P.G.A., SHE Boutique, O’Gorman’s Bar & Restaurant, Stakelums Office Supplies, Frank Roche & Sons and O’Donoghue Hooper Dolan Insurance.

MAGIC 66

“The Magic 66” Summer Open 18 Hole Team of Three competition is up and running! Format is 1 to count on par 4’s and 2 to count on par 3’s and 5’s. 66 points minimum required to qualify for Grand Final. Entry Fee - Members €7; Visitors €20 per player.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, July 18 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Eamon Hayes (12) 45pts. 2nd George Ryan (14) 40pts (23 back 9). 3rd Michael Carey (16) 40pts (19 back 9)

4th Philip Egan (12) 37pts (19 back 9). 5th Eamon Ryan (19) 37pts (17 back 9). C.S.S. 36pts.



Ladies

Upcoming Fixtures

Tuesday, July 23, Mr John Hackett Captain’s Prize to the ladies 18 Hole Singles S/F

Thursday, July 25, Ladies 9 Hole Singles S/F

Saturday, July 27, Team Of Two any combination

Sunday, July 28, 18 Hole Singles S/F

Monday, July 29, Seniors Over 50’s Team Of Three

Tuesday, July 30, Ladies Open Fourball.

RESULTS

Tuesday, July 16 – 18 Hole Single S/F Category (Munster Cup and Eleanor Tivy Qualifier) - Category 1 Joan O’Brien (20) 40 pts. Category 2 Denise Connor (24) 46pts. Category 3 Bridie Ryan (42) 37pts.

Niners Breda McGrath.

2’s Competition Brigiette Behan at the 14th.

Munster Cup Qualifiers - Joan O’Brien, Frances Treacy & Laura Ryan.

Eleanor Tivy Cup Qualifiers - Denise Connor, Bernie McLoughlin & Jill O’Connor.

TEAMS

The Intermediate Cup Team play Lahinch in Co Tipperary Golf Club on Sunday, July 28 in the Munster semi-final at 11.40. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

The Revive Active Team play Ennis in the regional quarter final, home and away, on July 29 at 3.30pm.