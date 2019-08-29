Thurles Golf Club: Terry McKenna’s Presidents Prize

Terry McKenna’s Presidents Prize

Almost 300 members took to the fairways last weekend to honour our very popular President, Terry McKenna and to try to win one of the beautiful prizes which were displayed in the Clubhouse. The course was in superb condition and following two great days of golf the winners that emerged were Paddy Dwan for the men and Mary Hackett for the ladies, both with scores of 41 points. Well done to all prize-winners and congratulations to Terry on such a fantastic and enjoyable weekend.

Terry McKenna’s President’s Prize (Men) - 18 Hole Singles S/F: G.O.Y.

1st Paddy Dwan (11) 41pts

2nd David Bourke (7) 39pts (18 back 9)

3rd Dylan McKay (11) 39pts

Gross Mark Ruddy (Scr) 37pts

4th John Dorney (14) 38pts (20 on back 9)

5th Pat Davy (17) 38pts (5 last 3)

6th Billy Clancy (16) 38pts (4 last 3)

7th Michael White (17) 38pts (13 last 6)

8th Daniel Lonergan (21) 38pts (7 last 3)

Past President Seamus Troy (9) 38pts

Juv/Student Peter Gavin (10) 40pts

C.S.S. 36 points

Terry McKenna’s President’s Prize (Ladies) - 18 Hole Singles S/F

1st Mary Hackett (24) 41pts

2nd Delia Carroll (24) 39p (19 last 9)

3rd Lil Leahy (16) 39pts (16 last 9)

Gross Laura Ryan (5) 27 gross pts

5th Rena O’Brien (36) 38pts (23 last 9)

6th Bridget Gleeson (19) 36pts (20 last 9)

7th Anne Hackett (23) 37pts (7 last 3)

2’s Mary Hackett @ 3rd

Lil Leahy and Susan Troy @ 3rd, Marian Tuohy @ 5th

C.S.S. Saturday – 72; Sunday - 73.



SENIOR CUP

Commiserations to our Senior Cup team who narrowly lost out to Limerick in last Sundays early morning Munster Semi-Final. The matches went down to the wire but unfortunately for us, we were just piped by Limerick who went on to win the Final. Well done to team managers Raymond and Eddie and to the entire panel.



MAGIC 66

“The Magic 66” Summer Open 18 Hole Team of Three competition is up and running! Format is 1 to count on par 4’s and 2 to count on par 3’s and 5’s. 66 points minimum required to qualify for Grand Final. Entry Fee - Members €7; Visitors €20 per player.



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available the previous Thursday at 8pm on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, August 22 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Thomas Dwan (17) 42pts. 2nd Michael O’Connor (12) 39pts. 3rd John Murtagh (21) 38pts. Gross Kieran Kennedy (-1) 74. 5th Terry McKenna (15) 37pts. C.S.S. 35 pts.



FRIDAY EVENING MIXED

The very popular Friday Evening mixed continues this Friday and every Friday. First draw is at 5.15pm and last draw is at 5.45pm. Competition format will vary on a weekly basis. Entry fee €5. All members are most welcome to play in this most social golfing fixture!

Results Friday, August 23: 1st Anne Hackett, John Hussey and Thomas Gleeson 47pts. 2nd Mary Sheahan, Mary Duignan and Dessie Taylor 44pts.



AUTUMN SHOTGUN MIXED

Takes place on Friday, September 13 at 5pm. Please put your name and handicap on Entry Sheet in hallway before Wednesday 11th September. Entry fee €5. All members are most welcome to play. Competition will be followed by presentation of prizes and finger food.



LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Tuesday, August 27 - 18 Hole Singles V-Par, Thursday August 29 - 9 Hole S/F

Sunday, September 1 - Open 18 Hole Singles S/F (12 to 3)

Tuesday, September 3 - 18 Hole Singles S/F (Kindly Sponsored by Ciaran O’Flynn)

Sunday, September 8 - Ladies Team of Three.



RESULTS

Tuesday, August 20 – Beginner Ladies 9 Hole Scramble - 1st Maureen Purcell, Maura Hennessy and Mary Flanagan 28.45.

2nd Sadie Dwyer, Geraldine Morrissey and Ann Murphy 28.6.

3rd Ailish Ryan, Josephine Cahill and Ina Hughes 32.45.

2’s Catherine Mulcahy, Margaret McCormack and Mairead Irwin at 5th.



TEAMS

The Revive Active Team put up a great battle against Tipperary Golf Club last Monday in the Regional Semi-final but Tipperary came out on top with a 3/2 win. Well done to all the team, subs, supporters and Managers Lil Leahy and Fionnuala Corcoran for their time and commitment.



CUP COMPETITIONS

This year’s Challenge Cup (handicap 0-18) and Turtulla Cup (handicap 19-27) Matchplay will be run as a Fourball Betterball. Each pair will comprise of one from each category. Further details are posted in the ladies locker room. Please enter your name on the entry sheet. Draw will take place on Sunday, September 1.



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, August 25: 4, 5, 13, 22.

No Jackpot Winner. No match 3’s. 4 x lucky dips – Jimmy O’Neill, Donal Duggan, Michael Clohessy and Michael Rochford €30 each.

Next week’s Jackpot will be €10,300. Thank you for your continued support.