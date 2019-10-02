Thurles ladies win ‘Play in Pink’ national final

Pictured are the overall winners of the 2019 National ‘Play in Pink Final’ Laura Ryan and Marie Slattery of Thurles Golf Club photographed here with Prof. Michael Kerin of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute and Miriam Hand, National Coordinator for Play in Pink. Photo: Paul Fennell

For the last two decades, Golf Clubs around the country supported by the Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU) hosted ‘Play in Pink’ days in support of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute based at NUI Galway at their clubs during the year cumulating with a national final. This year Dromoland Castle provided a stunning setting for this year’s final which was held on September 22 at Dromoland Castle Golf Club. The day saw lady golfers from four corners of the country battle it out to find this year’s champions with the honours going to Laura Ryan and Marie Slattery from Thurles Golf Club.

The day concluded with a gala prizing given ceremony which was attended by repreatives from many Irish Golf Clubs. ‘Play in Pink’ continues to go from strength to strength over the last number of years and has raised over €800,000 since 2012 with the monies going directly to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute charity.