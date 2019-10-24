Thurles Golf Club: Top Twenty Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier

ANNUAL MASS

Our Annual Mass for deceased members will take place on Friday, November 15 at 8pm. All are welcome.

GOLD MEDAL

Well done to Tom Ryan who won the Gold Medal Play-Off last Sunday with a score of 35pts.

Top Twenty Winter Open Team of 3 Qualifier

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) returns on Sunday, November 3. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday 4th April 2020. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

MAGIC 66

Thank you to all members and visitors who played in our Magic 66 Competition over the summer and well done to the prize-winners:

Saturday, October 19 – Magic 66 Grand Final - 1st Brian Lanphier, Thomas Dwan and Paul Twomey 57pts. 2nd Pat Fallon, Pat Coote and Sean Sherlock 53pts. 3rd David Bourke, John Dwan and Stephen Dwan 51pts.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, October 17 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Kevin Power (13) 38pts. 2nd Lar Ryan (+1) 33pts.

Sunday, October 20 –18 Hole Singles S/F Categories - 1st Andrew Finn (6) 37pts. 2nd Richard Kenny (18) 36pts (21 back 9).

Cat 1 (0-13) Thomas Maguire (10) 35pts

Cat 2 (14-17) Denis Cleary (14) 36pts

Cat 3 (18+) Tom Ryan (21) 35pts (17 back 9)

C.S.S. Non-Counting



LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Sunday, October 27 - 18 Hole Team Of Three Champagne Scramble (Any Combination)

Monday, October 28 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

Tuesday, October 29 - 14 Hole Singles S/F.

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 15 –14 Hole S/F Hamper(Sponsored by The Kilkenny Shop) - 1st Anna Stakelum (41) 29 pts. 2nd Lil Leahy (16) 29 pts (-2).

Sunday, October 20 – 18 Hole S/F - 1st Jacqueline Corbett (12) 33 pts. 2nd Margarite O’Reilly (18) 32 pts.

CUP COMPETITIONS

The Cup Competitions are at the final stages except for the new fourball format of the Challenge and Turtulla Cups which are in the semi-final stages.

CHRISTMAS COMPETITION 2019

The above will start on Wednesday, October 23 and run until Wednesday, December 11. Cannot be played on Tuesday unless Tuesday Competition has already been played. There will be 4 categories as follows 0-18, 19-26, 27-36 & 37+. Please see notice in the ladies locker room for further details.

LADY CAPTAINS DINNER

The Lady Captain Alice Regan’s dinner will take place on Saturday November 9, with drinks reception at 7.30pm followed by dinner at 8pm. Table plan and tickets are available from Ashling in the office from 10am on Friday, October 18.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, October 20: 2, 5, 18, 25. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €11,100. Thank you for your continued support.