Templemore Golf Club: 3Ts All Ireland Final

3Ts All Ireland Final

All Ireland Championship at the K Club Ryder Cup Golf Course on Monday, October 14. The Templemore team Captain Tony O’Toole, Ann O’Rourke, Bernie Stapleton performed very well considering there were 18 teams in total competing, some with pros. The course was long, off the white Tees on the Palmer Course. The winning team was the K Club narrowly beating Achill on the back 9 with a score of 84. Templemore team scored 77 and would have been in the winning except for some narrow edge of the hole putts. The competition is an awareness campaign to highlight the issues of suicide in Ireland at grassroots level.

Seniors Golf Outing

A wonderful day was had by all in Rathdowney. The results were 1st with 98 pts Seamus Bourke. John Galvin. George Murray. Pascal Whelan. 2nd with 96pt Denis Tuohy, Sean Lee, Tom Kennedy, and in 3rd place with 92pts Joe Fahey, Paddy Fogarty, Philip Ryan, Joe Hennessey.

Weekend Results

18H. Stableford Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 - 1st Bernie O’Rourke 35pts. 2nd Declan Russell 35pts.

Golf Societies

Upcoming Golf Society Events

White Dowling Society on Saturday, December 14. Also the White Dowling Society on Saturday, October 26.

All golf societies are more than welcome to play the course. For booking dates contact email: info@templemoregolfclub.ie

Cadets

You can join the Cadets anytime from the age of 8 to 18. If new to the game, clubs will be made available to those that do not have them. This is an opportunity to build members for the future of the Club. All training will be in association with CGI (Confederation of Golf Ireland) guidelines and will continue throughout the year. A special practice range is in place for the Cadets. Contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer. Come along if you are interested in playing Golf.

Training will continue, on Saturdays from 1 to 2pm. Thanks for all the support from parents and volunteers and look forward to continuing throughout the year.

Donations for Course Development

Donations and sponsorship will be greatly received and used exclusively for course development. Put your stamp on the course making a special contribution. For donations see our website www.templemoregolfclub.ie or in confidence contact; Martin Bohan 087 0509278.

Classic Sponsors

The donations from local businesses was fantastic which indicates the acknowledgement that the Golf Club is appreciated as a fantastic amenity to Templemore, especially in relation to the development of the new Cadet sector where coaching is provided every Saturday from 1-2pm. in the skills of the game and in the etiquette and rules of Golf and the development of young boys and girls as a vital lifeline to the growth and development of the Club in the future. The sponsors were as follows; Paddy Clarke, Templemore Arms, Mocklers Veterinary, Paul O’Brien Solar, Templemore Jewellers, Pat Cusack, Paddy Power, Joe Kelly Solicitors, Galbreac Care Plus Chemist, Murphys Chemist, Francis Murphy, Jim Ryan Accountant, Michael Coonan Tyres, Larry Bourke, Templemore Co-Op, McHugh & Glynn, Boyle Cleaners, Thurles Cleaners, Duggan Bros., Joe Fitzgerald Accountant, Joe Hennessy, Don Ryan Insulations, Therese Ryan Physiotherapiest, Nicholas Cody Tipperary Glass, Michael Horan Birr Golf Shop, Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd, Templemore Motors, Peters Fruit & Veg, Mulrooney Oil, Toms Butcher Shop, Euro Spar Templemore, Entex, Raymond Ryan Thurles Golf Shop, Wallace Garage, CM Signs, Mocklers Chemist, Eddie Butler. Many thanks to all.

Club Fixtures

White Dowling Society - Saturday October 26.

White Dowling Society - Saturday December 14

See Notice Board for more details on club fixtures or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.

Pictured below Templemore Golf Club, Classic Team Winners. Presentation by President Michael Keely to (left to right) Cadet Competition Manager Dinny Touhy, Vice Captain Dinny Maher and Padraigh Moloney. Club Captain Tony O'Toole picture: Seamus Bourke