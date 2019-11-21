Thurles Golf Club: Lady Captain's Dinner

CAPTAINS DINNER

John Hackett’s Captains Dinner takes place on Saturday, November 23. Tickets and table plan available from Ashling in office. Tickets are €25 each. Music on the night with Seanie and James!

TABLE QUIZ

Come and join Quizmaster William O’Grady for a Table Quiz on Friday, November 29 at 9pm in the Clubhouse. Team of Four €20. Quiz will be followed by a Putting Competition. All are most welcome for what is always a most enjoyable night!

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) returns on Sunday, November 3. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

Wednesday, December 11 – Men’s Club A.G.M.

Friday, December 13 – Ladies Club A.G.M.

Friday, January 3 – Main Club A.G.M.

MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday, November 10 –14 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Michael Doyle (15) 32pts (20 back 9). 2nd Conor Ryan (12) 32pts. 3rd PJ Hackett (24) 30pts (19 back 9).

Sunday, November 17 – 14 Hole Open Team of Three Champagne Scramble (Any Combination) - 1st Bill Ryan, PJ Mackey and James Carroll 42pts. 2nd David Ryan, Matthew Ryan and Jamie Costigan 42pts.



LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 19 - 11 Hole Singles S/F

Sunday, November 24 - 14 Hole Team Of Three

Tuesday, November 26 - 9 Hole S/F.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 12 – 11 Hole Singles S/F

1st Dympna Miley (16) 25 pts.

2nd Jacqueline Corbett (12) 21 pts.

3rd Brigiette Behan (16) 20 pts.

CUP COMPETITIONS

The winner of the Challenge Cup for 2019 is Marian Finn and the winner of the Turtulla Cup for 2019 is Jill O’Connor. These cups will be presented at a later date.

CHRISTMAS COMPETITION 2019

The above are on-going and run until Wednesday, December 11. Cannot be played on Tuesday unless Tuesday Competition has already been played. There will be 4 categories as follows 0-18, 19-26, 27-36 & 37+. Please see notice in the ladies locker room for further details.

LADIES AGM 2019

The Ladies AGM will take place on Friday, November 13 at 8pm in the clubhouse.

LADY CAPTAINS ALICE REGAN DINNER

Alice Regan’s dinner took place in the club house on Saturday, November 9, starting with punch reception at 7.30pm. The Club House was all a buzz and full of atmosphere to celebrate a wonderful year for our Lady Captain. As usual an excellent meal was served by Eamon and his staff and enjoyed by all. This was followed by the Presentation of the Golfer of the Year Prize, the cups and the medals. A great night was had by all with the music entertaining all. Well done to Lady Captain Alice and her committee for a wonderful year.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, November 10: 2, 6, 7, 26. No Jackpot Winner. 6 x match 3’s– Alice Regan, Neville Curley, Marian Tuohy, Marie Delaney, Jane Meehan and Martina Fallon

Lotto Numbers Sunday, November 17: 3, 11, 19, 30.

No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3’s– Fionnuala Corcoran

Next week’s Jackpot will be €11,500. Thank you for your continued support.