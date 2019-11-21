Another busy week at Templemore Golf Club

Senior Golf Results

Thursday, November 14 Seniors results are as follows: 1st place with 46pts were Seamus Bourke, PJ Leahy, Les Mason, and Frankie Shortt. 2nd with 45pts Jerry Keegan, Joe Hennessey, and Paudie Butler. 3rd place with 44pts, were Joe O'Connor, Ollie Murray, John Galvin, and George Murray.

A note for your diary, our Christmas dinner will take place on Thursday, December 5 in Murphy's after golf that afternoon. More about this event as we get closer to the day.

Membership

Avail of 2019 rates as these may change in 2020. Pay now and your membership will be included up to December 2020. There is a special rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone new interested in joining. New members are now been accepted.

A special rate for lapsed members will continue throughout the year. A welcome back once-off, special rate for Gents €200 and Ladies €170.

Registration forms are now available online on our website www.templemoregolfclub.ie or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members.

Cadets

You can join the Golf Cadets anytime from the age of 8 to 18, boys and girls. All members who have a junior family member that has an interest in Golf should encourage them to call in on Wednesday and Friday’s. If new to the game, clubs will be made available to those that do not have them. This is an opportunity to build members for the future of the Club. All training will be in association with CGI (Confederation of Golf Ireland) guidelines and will continue throughout the year. A special practice range is now in place for the Cadets. Contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Training will continue on Saturdays from 1 to 2pm. Thanks for all the support from parents and volunteers and look forward to continuing throughout the year.

Club Fixtures

AGM - Thursday, December 12 at 8pm.

White Dowling Society – Saturday, December 14.

See notice board for more details on club fixtures or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.