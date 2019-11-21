Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club: Dates set for Ladies and Gents AGM

Pictured above Winners of the Hope Foundation Golf Classic in Dundrum Golf Club. Left to right Johnny Maher, Sean O'Connor & Larry Shanahan , Mckayla O'Dwyer (Hope Foundation Volunteer) Adrian O'Dwyer (classic organiser) & Club Captain Richard O'Keeffe

Winter League

Winter League is continuing with good participation. It will be extended by one week due to poor weather conditions in the at in the first 2 weeks.

Dinner Dance

As one of the very few clubs to hold a successful an Annual Dinner Dance, we want to remind all members that it is on November 30.

AGM

The AGM of the Men’s club is on Monday December 9, in the venue at 8pm.

Fund Raiser for Hope Foundation

A very successful golf classic in aid of the Hope foundation which took place in Dundrum Golf Club recently and raised a very satisfactory sum of €2,130. This will help with some of the many projects the Hope Foundation carry out in Calcutta. We wish McKayla O’Dwyer every success as she heads to Calcutta in March of next year.

Ladies Golf

The winner of our Tuesday morning competition was Louise Horgan.

Our Tuesday morning social golf continues as usual.

We are running a Christmas Hamper 9 Hole Competition until December 1.

We have a ladies 9 Hole scramble on Sunday November 24, Tee time from 12 noon.

There are two big events for our members diary:

Captains Dinner November 30.

AGM December 7 which will be followed by our Christmas party.

Seniors Golf

The winners of the Seniors Scramble on November 12, 2019 were: Danny Morrissey, Michael Slattery, Dick Hennessey and Tom Kennedy.