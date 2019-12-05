The Christmas hamper competition is in full swing at Templemore Golf Club

Christmas Hamper Competition 2019

The Christmas Hamper Competition 2019 is in full swing and will finish on Sunday, December 8. 11 Hole S\Ford. Entries €5. Re entries €3. First prize will be hampers to the winning pair each. Singles, first prize another Hamper. Three massive hampers. Sponsored by O’Connell’s Centra, Templemore. Much appreciated to Liam and all his staff. Second prize, €50 voucher. Third to fifth prizes €25 vouchers. Best of luck to all.



McHugh Cups Reminder

The McHugh Cups, 9 hole Stableford between Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 8. Pairings are listed on the notice board in Ladies and Gents locker rooms. All are requested to complete their game as soon as possible. Best of luck to all.



AGM Reminder

The AGM will be on Thursday, December 12 at 8pm. All members are welcome to attend.



Senior Golf Results

On Thursday, November 28 we had another great turnout. Seven team's took part, weather fine and dry and Greens in excellent condition. The results were 1st with 51pts. John Hassett, PJ Leahy, Ollie Murray, and Jerry Keegan. 2nd with 48pts. Eddie Butler, Jim Gleeson, John Galvin, and in 3rd place also with 48pts, were Joe O'Connor, Mick Connell, Donal Golden, and Pat Maher. A reminder about next Thursday's events golf will take place at 12.00 noon with Christmas dinner taking place in Murphy's Pub at 3.00pm sing song and craic to follow. Any member wishing to bring a gift is welcome to do so. Philip will be distributing credits to all winners and runners up over the past year.



Membership

All details on our website www.templemoregolfclub.ie or contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or any of the committee members. All will be welcome.



Cadets

You can join the Golf Cadets anytime from the age of 8 to 18, male and female. All training will be in association with CGI (Confederation of Golf Ireland) guidelines and will continue throughout the year. A special practice range is now in place for the Cadets. Contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.

Training will continue on Saturdays from 1 to 2pm. Thanks for all the support from parents and volunteers and look forward to continuing throughout the year.



Club Fixtures

Christmas Hampers Competition – Saturday, November 16 to Sunday, December 8.

McHugh Cups – Saturday November 30 to Sunday December 8.

AGM – Thursday, December 12 at 8pm.

White Dowling Society - Saturday December 14.

See Notice Board for more details on club fixtures or contact Club Competition Secretary; Liam Leahy, 087-4115773.