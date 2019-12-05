Thurles Golf Club's hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three is ongoing

GIVE THE GIFT OF GOLF THIS CHRISTMAS

2019 Membership Vouchers and Green Fee Vouchers are available in the office. Contact Ashling for further information.

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) returned on Sunday, November 3. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

TABLE QUIZ

Thurles Golf Club witnessed a great turn out at our Table Quiz on Friday, November 29. Following a closely fought contest, with a high standard of answering, ably conducted by a very competent Quizmaster William Ó Grady, the following Prize-winners emerged:

1st John Long, John Malone and Johnny Fogarty.

2nd Pat Foley, Pat Russell, Michael Sexton and Tom Russell.

Correctors on the night were Brigid McCormack and Jean Butler. In the putting competition which followed it was certainly a case of the good wine being last: being the last to putt Lady Vice-Captain Anne emerged a clear winner! A great night was enjoyed by all.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

Wednesday, December 11 – Men’s Club A.G.M.

Friday, December 13 – Ladies Club A.G.M.

Friday, January 3 – Main Club A.G.M.

MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday, December 1 –14 Hole Singles S/F 1st David Ryan (18) 35pts. 2nd Billy Maher (19) 34pts. 3rd Dessie Taylor (17) 33pts.



LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Tuesday, December 3 9 Hole S/F

Sunday, December 8 14Hole S/F

Tuesday, December 10 9 hole S/F.

RESULTS

Sunday, November 24 – 14 Hole Singles S/F

1st Marian Finn (8) 27 pts.

PRESENTATION OF PRIZES

The final Ladies Presentation Of Prizes will take place on Sunday December 15 at 3.30pm. The Turtulla and Challenge Cups will both be presented that evening. Please come along for some festive cheer and Christmas carols.

CHRISTMAS COMPETITION 2019

The above are on-going and run until Wednesday, December 11. Cannot be played on Tuesday unless Tuesday Competition has already been played. There will be 4 categories as follows 0-18, 19-26, 27-36 & 37+. Please see notice in the ladies locker room for further details.

LADIES AGM 2019

The Ladies AGM will take place on Friday, December 13 at 8pm in the clubhouse.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday 1st December: 1, 4, 7, 11.

1 x Jackpot Winner €11,600 – Tommy Treacy, Borrisoleigh – CONGRATULATIONS!

Next week’s Jackpot will be €2,000. Thank you for your continued support.