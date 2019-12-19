The groundwork has been established for Templemore Golf Club to have its own Autonomy going forward

Acknowledgements

A very happy Christmas to all our members, sponsors and to all the media support over the year. Have a very safe and special Christmas.



Autonomy for Templemore Golf Club

Christmas is always a special time of the year and this year came as a very special Christmas for the club. We will celebrate our 50th year in existence in 2021 and to date the club has been on lease to the Garda Sports Field Company. The groundwork has been established to have its own Autonomy going forward after very diligent negotiations over the year by the club delegation, Captain Tony O’Toole, Treasurer Tom McGrath, Secretary Pat O’Connell, Communication Officer Martin Bohan and Former Captain Liam Daly with the Garda Sports Field Company and the OPW. The news came with great delight by all club members at our AGM and members from far and wide. Also from our sponsors who were so generous in their support, which is an acknowledgement and testament that Templemore Golf Club is truly recognised as an integral sport amenity in the town. Acknowledgements were extended from the local community, local sport organisations, friends of the club, non-member golfers, golf clubs far and wide, and local politicians on the future autonomy success of the club. We now look forward to a return of past members, distant members, juniors, societies and new members who wishes to join the club will be more than welcome. See 2020 Joining fees below.



Christmas Hamper Competition 2019

Results for the Christmas Hamper Competition 2019: Liam Daly and Timmy Touhy. €50 voucher, Gerry Keegan Snr. €25 voucher, John Hassett, Seamus Bourke and Joe Hennessy.



McHugh Cups Reminder

The McHugh Cups, 9hole Stableford finished on Sunday, December 8. Results will be in next week issue.



Cadet Training

Training will continue on Saturdays from 1 to 2pm. Thanks for all the support from parents and volunteers and look forward to continuing throughout the year. Contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.



New Fees for 2020

There is a special rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. New members are now been accepted.

You now have the option to pay online through the club website, www.templemoregolfclub.com, contact Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or by leaving the payment direct to a committee member.

The Rates for 2020 are as follows; gent €350; lady €300; couple €500; country member €150; beginner gent €200 (guaranteed not to change for 3 years); beginner lady €170 (guaranteed not to change for 3 years); juvenile (u15) €25; juniors (15-18yrs, second level) €50; student (third level & garda students), €100; OAP/clergy (existing), €230; OAP/clergy (new) €270; OAP couple (existing & new), €350; unemployed at January 1 €270; social welfare recipients and special needs €270; distance (outside 50k Lady & Gents) €150; family (children under 15yrs) €500; Green fees (not reduced for 9 holes) €10; Green fees Junior, juvenile, student and Garda student €10.