Templemore Golf Club Ladies Presentations

Captains Drive-in

Sunday, February 2 at 1pm. Captain Tom McGrath Drive-in. Mark this as a special day in your Golf calendar to celebrate the official Golf Year 2020 in Templemore Golf Club.



Ongoing Competition

January 14 to 27. 9 Hole S/F. Placing everywhere. Fee. €3. Re-entry €3. Bunkers out of play. Note: Tee Box Changes to no 2 and 4. Comp. Sec. Dinny Touhy.



Seniors

Thursday, January 16 was deferred due to serious bad weather conditions, it will continue this Thursday, January 23.



Golf Fees

Payment options for 2020:

- Place payment in brown fee envelope leave into fee box in locker room

- Include name, category, amount and date on the envelope

- Pay online www.templemoregolfclub.ie

If any difficulty contact Tony by text @ 086-8209991.



Membership

A New Year of Golf 2020 especially this historical Autonomy year there will be lots of Golf competitions ahead on this wonderful Golf Course continuing with a winter 9 hole Stableford ongoing competition. Special joining fees and vouchers are available. For more information contact Tony 086-8209991.

There is a special rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years.

A special rate for lapsed members will continue throughout the year. A welcomed back once-off, special rate for Gents €200 and Ladies €170.

The Rates for 2020 are as follows; Gent €350; Lady Membership €300; Couple €500; Country Member €150; Beginner Gent €200; Beginner Lady €170; Juvenile (u15) €25; Juniors (15-18yrs, second level) €50; Student third level & Garda students, €100; OAP/Clergy (existing) €230; OAP/Clergy (new) €270; OAP Couple (existing & new), €350; Unemployed at January 1, €270; Social Welfare recipients and special needs €270; Distance (outside 50km Lady & Gents, €150; Family (children under 15yrs.) €500; Green fees (not reduced for 9 holes) €10; Green fees; Junior, Juvenile, student and Garda Student €10.

More details from Martin Bohan 087 0509278 or see our website www.templemoregolfclub.ie



Cadets

Golf Cadets is for those aged from 8 to 18 Boys and Girls. Training is on Wednesday and Friday. If new to the game, clubs will be made available to those that do not have them. All training will be in association with CGI (Confederation of Golf Ireland) guidelines and will continue throughout the year. A special practice range is now in place for the Cadets. Contact Pat O'Connell, 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.



