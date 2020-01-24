Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club ladies make presentation to South Tipperary Hospice

Pictured above: Cheque for €1,500 being presented to South Tipperary Hospice an behalf of the Ladies Club of Co. Tipperary Golf & Country Club. Left to right: Caroline O'Dwyer Lady Captain, Anne Grace Vice Captain accepting the cheque on behalf of South Tipperary Hospice, Jenny Lawrence Captain 2019 & Dorothy Hannigan presenting the cheque on behalf of the Ladies Club



Mens Golf

An 11-hole competition which started on Saturday January 18, and run until Sunday January 26, Playing holes 1 – 10 & 18. €3 entry fee & enter through computer.

Our Spring League will start on the 1st week of February. Please put your name on the Men’s Board.

The competition will be between teams of four and will compete in a scramble, a 2-ball and two singles competitions. The rules will be published on the Men’s Board.



Ladies Golf

Our New Year Stableford Competition results are in 1st place Libby Ryan (16) with 17 + 22 a total of 39 pts. 2nd Margaret O’Riordan (30) with 20 + 17 a total of 37 pts. 3rd Jenny Lawrence (27) with 17 + 18 a total of 35 pts. Well done to all.

Our Spring league is now under way and Ladies you have until February 16, to submit four cards best of luck to the Captains and their teams.

Tuesday morning golf continues every Tuesday at 10 am. Our Ladies Annual Table Quiz takes place Saturday February 29, 2020. This is always a super night and something to look forward to.