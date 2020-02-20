Golf news from around the county

THURLES GOLF CLUB

CAPTAINS’/ PRESIDENTS DRIVE-IN 2020 - The Entry Sheet for the Captains’/President Drive-In 9 Hole Shotgun Mixed is posted in the Clubhouse. This event takes place on Sunday, February 23 and all members are welcome to enter. The draw will be made on Thursday, February 20 so please ensure to have your name down by then. The Shotgun which takes place at 11am will be followed immediately by the Drive-In.

We wish President John Stakelum, Captain Enda Bourke, Lady Captain Anne O’Grady and Junior Captain Oisin O’Brien the very best of luck for 2020!

JUNIOR MEMBERS - We invite all our Junior & Juvenile members to the Clubhouse next Thursday morning, February 20, at 10am to meet our Captains & Club Professional. This will be followed by refreshments and competition! We encourage all our young members to attend and also extend a warm welcome to parents!

MEN’S RESULTS - Sunday, February 16 – 9 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Denis Maher (14) 20pts. 2nd Pat Dempsey (14) 18pts (13 back 6). 3rd Tomas Ryan (14) 18pts.

NEW MEMBERS WELCOME - Thurles Golf Club welcomes applications for new members. Many categories of membership available including Beginner, Under 40, Incentive and Senior. Please contact Ashling in the office for further information.

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS 2020 - Annual Subscriptions are now due for payment. Invoices have been issued by email. Anyone wishing to sign up for Direct Debit for the first time must complete a Mandate form in the office.

Members who availed of the Direct Debit payment option in 2019 will continue to be debited under the Direct Debit scheme in 2020, unless the Club is otherwise instructed.

DIRECT DEBIT - Any members paying by direct debit can call in to Ashling in the office to collect your 2020 membership sticker.

REPAIRING DIVOTS / PITCH MARKS - Can members please ensure they collect sand bags before start their round and also repair pitch marks on the greens which are in great condition at the moment. Thank you.

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER - Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) returned on Sunday, November 3r. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. Grand Final will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.

LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES - Tuesday, February 18 – 11 Hole Singles S/F.

Sunday, February 23 – Captain’s Drive In – 9 Hole Shotgun Mixed.

Tuesday, February 25 – 11 Hole Singles S/F.

Ladies please note due to the Captain’s Drive In and Shotgun mixed on Sunday, February 23 there will be no Ladies Singles Competition.

RESULTS - Sunday, February 16 – 9 Hole Singles Stableford

1st Maria Dempsey (19) 14pts

2’s Comp: No winner.

SPRING LEAGUE - Round One of the Spring League has been extended to Saturday, March 7 due to the poor weather conditions last week. Team A play Team B (Team A top of draw) and Team C play Team D (Team C top of draw). All matches must be played on the 1st nine holes in play. After each match is completed please forward the result to your team captain. Best of luck to all players.

TEAMS - Mary Mckenna Diamond Trophy – Ladies if you are interested in playing for your club on this team, which is scotch foursomes with 5 pairs, please show your interest and put your name down on the sheet in the ladies locker room by Tuesday, February 25.

Revive Active Fourball - Ladies if interested in playing for your club on this team, which is a fourball betterball with 5 pairs, please show your interest and put your name on the sheet in the ladies locker room by Tuesday, February 25.

A decision to enter both these competitions will be made if there are sufficient numbers to make up panels for these teams

LOTTO - Lotto Numbers Sunday, February 16: 1, 17, 29, 30. No Jackpot Winner. 1 x match 3 – David Crowley €100. Next week’s Jackpot will be €4,200. Thank you for your continued support.

TEMPLEMORE GOLF CLUB

ONGOING COMPETITION - 3 Man Waltz, 9 holes, Extended due to the continued inclement weather.

Seniors - Due to the continued inclement weather the Seniors is deferred to Thursday, February 20. Hope the weather clears for the enthusiastic seniors willing to brave the elements for their game of Golf.

Cadet Training - Training will continue as soon as the weather improves.

Golf Fees - Fees are now due for 2020. See website: www.templemoregolfclub.ie for more details.

CO TIPPERARY GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB

Photograph of the friends & family of our Captain Kevin O'Sullivan at his Captains Drive-in recently at Dundrum County Tipperary Golf & Country Club. From left to right: Padraig Skeffington, Kevin O'Sullivan (Capt 2020), Jason OSullivan, Richard O’Keeffe (Capt 2019), Tony Reade (Vice Capt), Tony O’Sullivan Kevin's brother & Vice Captain Tipperary Golf Club , Sonny O’Sullivan, Tony Corcoran (Handicap Secretary), Nigel O’Sullivan.

NENAGH GOLF CLUB

Mens Results - Saturday and Sunday February 15 and 16: 15 holes Singles: Storm Denis prevented the Saturday and Sunday competition from going ahead.

Fixtures - Wednesday February 19: Corky's Golfballs.

Friday February 21: Open Seniors.

Saturday February 22: Winter League.

Saturday and Sunday February 22 and 23: 15 Holes Singles.

Winter League results - The Winter League matches scheduled for Saturday February 15 did not go ahead because of the weather. These fixtures will now take place on this Saturday February 22.





ROSCREA GOLF CLUB

Captains’ Drive-In - The year for our Captains’ Fabian Jones and Deirdre McCarthy officially starts next Sunday February 23 with the traditional Drive-In. Shot-gun start at 11am; 15 holes 4 person scramble; Entry fee €10 per person. Best of luck to our captains for an enjoyable day and a successful year.

Open Winter Classic - 15 Hole Winter Classic (Gents/Ladies) commenced January 20 with the final to be played March 8. Teams of 2, 3, or 4. Play as often as you like Monday to Sunday. Best score each week qualifies for the final. Format: One score on Holes 1 – 10, Two scores on last 5 holes. Members €5, Visitors €10. Online booking: www.roscreagolfclub.ie or alternatively by phoning (0505) 21130.

Wednesday Golfers - Captain Paddy Collison’s Prize will take place on Wednesday February 26.

Lotto - Numbers drawn 3, 9, 15 & 23. No Jackpot Winner & 2 match 3’s. Ron Mann, Rathcabbin; Greg Carroll, c/o Grants. Next weeks is Jackpot is €8,100. Your support is greatly appreciated. Lotto draw will take place each Wednesday at 7.00pm.

Societies - Next Saturday February 22 the Inter-Society golf competition will now take place.

Ladies Golf - Winter League round 7 has been extended until Saturday, February 22 due to weather conditions and course closure. Last round starts Sunday, February 23 to Saturday March 7. Still all to play for so please support your team.

New 9 hole re-entry competition starts Sunday February 16.

ParTee Ladies 9 Hole competition on every Thursday with draw at 1.15pm

Captain's Drive in is on February 23, with a scramble and teams of 4.

Best of luck to our Captains’ Deirdre McCarthy and Fabian Jones.

RATHDOWNEY GOLF CLUB

Results from Sunday, February 16, 2020: 12 Hole Fourball

1st Brendan Foyle & Jimmy Fitzpatrick, 28 Pts.

Seniors Result

Cat A - 1st Liam Doyle. 2nd Willie Ryan.

Cat B - 1st Mick Gibbons. 2nd Sean Kelly.