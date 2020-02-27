Continued inclement weather affecting play at Templemore Golf Club

ONGOING COMPETITION

3 Man Waltz, 9 holes, Extended to March 1 due to the continued inclement weather.

Seniors on Thursdays

Due to the continued inclement weather the Seniors is deferred to Thursday, February 27. Hope the weather clears for the enthusiastic seniors willing to brave the elements for their game of golf.

Golf Fees

Fees are now due for 2020.

There are 3 payment options. Place payment in brown fee envelope leave into fee box in locker room. Please include name, category, amount and date on the envelope. You can also pay online on the website: www.templemoregolfclub.ie by selecting your category and follow instructions or through online banking. If you have any difficulty contact Tony by text at 086-8209991.

There is a special rate for beginners which is guaranteed not to change for 3 years. This is very attractive for anyone new interested in joining. New members are now been accepted. We also have a special rate for Cadet membership for young people aged 8 to 18. Contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821 Club Juvenile Liaison Officer.

A special rate for lapsed members will continue throughout the year. A welcomed back once-off, special rate for gents €200 and ladies €170.

The rates for 2020 are as follows; gent €350; lady €300; couple €500; country member €150; beginner gent (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €200; beginner lady, (guaranteed not to change for 3 years) €170; juvenile (u15) €25; juniors (15-18yrs, 2nd level) €50; student 3rd level & garda students €100; OAP/clergy (existing) €230; OAP/clergy (new) €270; OAP couple (existing & new) €350; unemployed at January 1, €270; social welfare recipients and special needs €270; Distance (outside 50km lady & gents) €150; family (children under 15yrs) €500; green fees (not reduced for 9 holes), €10; green fees junior, juvenile, student and garda student €10.

