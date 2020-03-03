Bad weather continues to disrupt play at Tipperary Golf Club

Golf

Due to storms and weather we have had very few days for golf and competitions have been cancelled for the last few weeks. Hopefully the start of Spring will bring some drying winds and brighter days. Our fixture list is available on www.tipperarygolfclub.com

Poker Night

Thanks to all who showed their support for the night. Congratulations to James Collins and Donnie Sheehy who shared the spoils with Liam O'Brien filling the 3rd spot.

Golf Classic

Saturday, March 14, €140 per team of four, including main course. Please contact Darragh in ProShop for Timesheet. (raising funds for Eve The Warrior Princess fund)

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, March 3 - Tuesday Sweep. Saturday-Sunday, Mar 07/08 - Open Singles.

Seniors

Winners 53 pts: Michael Kinahan, John Walsh, Pat Walsh. 2nd 52 pts: Michael Fuller, Jim McGlynn, Joe B. Ryan.

Cards

45: No Winners. Poker: Sean Jackson. Texas: Michael O'Brien & Sean Cummins shared.

Lotto

1, 4, 10 & 27 – Jackpot not won – Next Week €9,800. Lucky Dips: Michael Fuller, Sean Waldron, Denis Donovan, James Collins, Nellie Lonergan (Dromline). Promoter: Doreen Donovan.

Ladies

Fixtures

Wednesdays, March 4 and March 11 club day stablefords.

Notes

The big question on everyone's lips at the moment is ' when are we going to play golf again', to look on the positive side the brutal weather conditions can't last forever. The teams will be out in force again very soon, give Darragh in the shop a call and he will brush off any cobwebs that we have. Senior ladies golf will resume again in the next couple of weeks on Monday mornings so keep a close eye on the noticeboards in clubhouse.