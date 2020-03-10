Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club

Ladies Golf

Spring League has progressed despite the poor weather conditions. The four teams going forward to the semi-final are: Team 6. the “Pings” with a total score of 260 Pts. The team members are Frances Boyle, Kay Cross, Flan McGlinchey, Catherine O’Halloran, Rose Smith & Gina Shanahan team captain.

Team 1. the “Callaway’s” with a total score of 240 pts. The team members are Isobel Hayes - team captain, Geraldine Ryan, Anne Blake, Maura Cross, Elaine Kinane & Dorothea Hannigan.

Team 3. the “Taylormades” with 231 pts. The team members are, Michele Crowe, Jenny Lawrence, Vera Heffernan – team captain, Annette Hunt & Mary O’Donnell.

Team 2. the “Titleists” with 227 pts. the team are: Helena Ryan, Joan O’Sullivan – team captain, Maura Maher, Catherine Moloney, Kathleen Smyth, & Mary Knightly.

The semi finals must be complete by Sunday March 15.



Table Quiz

Last week’s Table Quiz was a big success and a most enjoyable night, with a fine turnout of members and supporters. The quiz master for the evening was our very own president Philip Ryan adding his own bit of wit and humour making the night more entertaining.

All mobile phone were safely stored in a plastic bag in the middle of the table, so no access to Mr Google came as a shock to some. The winners on the night were Margaret O’Connell Geraldine Ryan Elaine Roesener & Michael O’Connell.

In second place were John Ryan Con, Pat Ryan, Tom & Breda Maher. Congratulations to our winners and thanks to all members both ladies and gents for their support much appreciated as always.

The Lady Captain Caroline O’Dwyer would like to thank all who sponsored prizes and helped in every at the Table Quiz.



Seniors Golf

The winners of the seniors’ golf on March 3, were Charlie Gaffney, Gerry Maher and Martin Quirke.