Selection process for the Fred Daly will commence shortly at Thurles Golf Club

JUNIOR GOLF- FRED DALY

All junior golfers who have an adult handicap are advised that the selection process for the Fred Daly will commence shortly. If you wish to be considered for selection please put your name on the sheet in the notice board.

MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday, March 15 –14 Hole Team of Four - 1st John Dwan, Paddy Dwan, Tom McGrath and David Bourke 77pts. 2nd Ciaran Clohessy, Eamon Clohessy, Seamus Troy and Pat Kavanagh 70pts (42 on back 9). 3rd Matt Quinlan, Noel Burke, John Fitzgerald and Conor Ryan 70pts (41 on back 9).

FIXTURE LIST 2020

Fixture List for 2020 is now available in the Clubhouse.

NEW MEMBERS WELCOME

Thurles Golf Club welcomes applications for new members. Many categories of membership available including Beginner, Under 40, Incentive and Senior. Please contact Ashling in the office for further information.

REPAIRING DIVOTS / PITCH MARKS

Can members please ensure they collect sand bags before start their round and also repair pitch marks on the greens which are in great condition at the moment. Thank you.

TOP TWENTY WINTER OPEN TEAM OF 3 QUALIFIER

Our hugely popular 14 Hole Open Team of Three S/F (Any Combination) returns on Sunday 3rd November. Play any day of the week and Sunday after competition. Entry fee per person – members €5; visitors €15. The Grand Final has been re-scheduled to take place on Saturday 25th April 2020. Further information and current leader board are posted in the Clubhouse.



LADIES NOTES

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Sunday, March 22 - 18 Hole Singles S/F.

Tuesday, March 24 – 16 Hole Singles V-Par.

Sunday, March 29 - 18 Hole Singles S/F.

Tuesday, March 31 – 16 Hole Singles S/F.

RESULTS

No competition due to adverse weather conditions.

LADIES COMPETITIONS

All club competitions will continued to take place as per fixture list but new measures are being taken in line with guidelines issued by ILGU officials to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The new guidelines are posted in the ladies locker room and we ask all members to adhere to these for both competitive and casual golf.

SPRING LEAGUE

The Spring League has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions in recent weeks and Covid-19.

TEAMS

The ILGU have extended the deadline for preliminary matches so that they can be played outside of the period of restriction, if required, and this will be communicated to clubs shortly.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday 15th March: 5, 13, 26, 30. No Jackpot Winner. 2 x match 3’s – Marcella Broderick and AnnMarie Foley €50 each.

Next week’s Jackpot will be €5,000. Thank you for your continued support.