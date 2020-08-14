Lady Captain’s Prize at Thurles Golf Club

CLEAN UP

There was a great turnout for the clean-up on Wednesday evening last. The Governing Body would like to thank all those members who came along and supported the effort. We do appreciate the on-going work of all volunteer members at our Club each week.

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Enda Bourke’s Captains Prize – Friday Saturday and Sunday August 28, 29 and 30.

John Stakelums Presidents Prize – Saturday and Sunday September 12 and 13.



MEN’S RESULTS

Monday August 3 – 18 Hole Open Team of Four kindly sponsored by O’Donoghue Hooper Dolan Insurance.

1st, Karen Coen (26), Andrea Fewer (32), Willie Maher (12) and Roger McLoughlin (13) 105pts.

2nd, Donal Duggan (26), John Broderick (21), Marcus Saul (13) and Marcella Broderick (28) 97pts.

3rd, Edward O’Gorman (14), Jack O’Gorman (24), Tom O’Gorman (17) and William O’Gorman (24) 94pts.

4th, Marian Finn (7), Annette Boland (10), Lorraine O’Keeffe (14) and Fionnuala Corcoran (19) 85pts.



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

LADIES

Lady Captain’s Prize- Ms Anne O’Grady

Lady Captain Anne O’Grady’s prize will take place on Tuesday August 18 and Saturday August 22. This year’s competition will comprise 2 x 18 Holes Stroke competitions. An alternate 27 hole stableford competition will take place which consists of an 18 Hole Singles (Tuesday) & 9 Hole Singles (Saturday) for those that joined the club since 2015 with handicaps 36 & over and have never featured in qualifying competitions. In order to compete in the captain’s prize ladies must have returned two 18 hole qualifying singles competition cards in 2020. New Members must have returned 3 cards since joining Thurles Golf Club, 2 of which must be from 2020. Names must be entered on the draw sheet by 6.00pm on Thursday August 13. Further terms of competition for the ladies captains prize are posted in the locker room

LADIES FIXTURES

Tuesday August 11, 18 Hole Team of 3 (2pm – 5.30pm)

Thursday August 13, 9 Hole Singles Stableford.

Sunday August 16, 18 Hole Open Singles S/F.

Tuesday 18th Ms. Anne O’Grady’s Captains Prize – Day 1.

Saturday 22nd Ms. Anne O’Grady’s Captains Prize – Day 2.

We would like to wish Anne O’Grady the very best of luck for the 2 days of her Captains Prize coming up. Presentation of prizes will take place on Saturday evening following results being posted, notice of same will be posted in the clubhouse.

RESULTS

Tuesday – 18 Hole Singles S/F Queenie Clohessy Tray.

1st Fionnuala Corcoran (19) 35 pts.

2nd Maria Dempsey (16) 35 pts.

3rd Margaret Corcoran (16) 34 pts.

Gross Laura Ryan (4) 27 gross pts.

Two’s Competition Marian Slattery at the 5th and Marian Finn at the 14th.

PRIZES TO DATE

All prizes to date for all Ladies Competitions will be handed out to all ladies when you are checking in for the Lady Captain’s Prize on August 18.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

President’s Prize Mr. John Stakelum – Sunday September 13.