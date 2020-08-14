Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club: Pink Day for Breast Cancer Research

Gents Golf

O’Dwyer Cup

The weather was beautiful, the course was in excellent condition and the golf was top class for the O’Dwyer Cup which was played over last weekend.

In 1st place Pat Ryan (10) 40pts, 2nd Dessie Ryan (10) 38pts, Gross Brian Slattery (4) 34pts, 3rd Conor Ryan (18) 38pts, 4th Tony Reade (13) 37 pts.

Cat 1: 1, Oisin Slattery (10) 37pts, 2nd John Hadnett (11) 36pts.

Cat 2: 1st Johnny Maher (12) 37pts. 2nd Mark Jordan (13) 36pts.

Cat 3: 1st Liam Ryan (con) (19) 35pts, 2nd Tom Tuohy (19) 34 pts. CSS 37 pts. (CSS: 37pts). Wednesday evening 9-hole Qualifier: 1st Patrick Ryan 22pts, 2nd Michael Butler (Cashel) 21pts, 3rd Fionn Carew 21pts.

Pierce Purcell

We were in hard luck to come 2nd to Cahir Park golf club in the Pierce Purcell competition last week. Dundrum was very well represented by Andrew Fryday & Gavin Ryan, Ger Flanagan & Patrick Ryan, Mark Jordan & Danny O’Dwyer, Niall Horgan & Kevin Fitzgerald, Sean Carroll &Joe Fitzgerald. The subs were Michael Hayes, Jimmy Heffernan, Colm Taylor, Kevin O’Sullivan, Tony Reade, Sean Forde & Seamus O’Dwyer. Team Managers were Michael O’Grady & Des O’Neill.



Junior Cup

Congratulations to our Junior Cup Team who defeated Cahir Park. The team were as follows: Michael O’Grady, Andrey Rangelov, Allan Horgan, Brian Slattery & Aidan Murphy. Subs were Oliver Carr & John Canny. The team managers are Des O’Neill & Mick Keaty.



Ladies Golf

The Heffernan/Maguire Cup was played last week and our winners were 1st Sheena Ryan H/C 36 with a score of 44 pts, 2nd Lauren Hickey H/C 18 with 40 pts, Best Gross Libby Ryan H/C16, 19, 4th Geraldine Ryan H/C 28, 36 pts congratulations to all our winners and many thanks to Phyllis for sponsoring the competition. This year is the 20th anniversary of the competition so well done to Phillis & John.

Tuesday morning golf was won by Gina Shanahan with 19pts.



Pink Day for Breast Cancer Research

Our play in pink day on Thursday in aid of cancer research was a wonderful success when we had a great turnout of players dressed in pink including some very impressive wear from the men’s club.

The course was in great condition. We had a most enjoyable day of golf and enjoyed delicious food The club would like to thank everyone involved. A special word thanks to Jeff Leo for the very generous donation on behalf of the club.

1st was Lauren Hickey and Margaret O’Riordan with 47 pts.

2nd Jenny Lawrence and Louise Horgan 46 pts. Gross Marian Finn and Frances Boyle, 3rd Michelle Keating and Joanne Quaid, Cahir Park 46 pts.

4th Geraldine Ryan and Patricia Moran 45 pts, 5th Flan McGlinchey and Maura Maher 45pts, 6th Rene Murphy and Siobhan Fitzpatrick Tipperary club 45pts, 7th went to Kathleen Fitzgerald and Marie Keating Cahir park 44pts. Many thanks to all golfers who came from near and far to support this worthy cause.

Winners in the 18-hole competition for the Men in Pink 1st Paul Kavanagh 42pts, 2nd Tommy Grogan 39pts, 3rd Dessie O Neill 37 pts. The 9-hole winners were 1st Darragh Hickey 21 pts, 2nd Andrey Rangelov 20pts, 3rd Richard Hennessy 19pts. Well done lads for getting involved and supporting the worthy cause which raised over €5000 for Breast Cancer Research.

Our juvenile club also got involved hosting a mixed scramble on Saturday afternoon where there was another great turnout and array of pink once again. Results on the day winners were Team (6) Niall Tobin, Eoghan White and Conor Hickey. Joint second 2nd Ava O’Dwyer, Jamie Buckley and Leon O’Dwyer and Team (7) Brian Keane, Aoife White and Cian Buckley. In 3rd place Team (2) Ellen Browne John Keane and Theo O’Dwyer and Anna Carr. Thanks to our sponsors, Marie O’Connor, Alison de Vere Hunt and Adrian O’Dwyer. Thanks to Jeff Leo for sponsoring the food after the golf and all our volunteers on the day. Total amount of money raised by our juveniles for play in pink €360. Many thanks to Flan, Marie, Anita and Pat for organising the day and Louise for taking the photos on the day. What a wonderful club we are part of.

Our usual 9-hole qualifier is on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 19th.

Captain’s Day

Captain’s Day is taking place over two weekends with the qualifiers for the Men on Saturday & Sunday 15/16th and Sunday the 16th for the Ladies. On Sunday 23rd is the big day for Kevin & Caroline, it is always a very special day for our Captains and their families. Lady Captain Caroline and Captain Kevin are busy ensuring everything in place for Captain’s Day. It is noted that many members getting in some practice, to be in running for that special prize.

Gents Open Singles Aug 7,

In 1st place Michael Butler (Cashel) 40pts, 2nd G Smyth 35pts, 3rd Alan Seery 35pts.