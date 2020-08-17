Ballykisteen Golf Club Lady Captain's Day

What a glorious day it was in Ballykisteen for the Lady Captain's Day on August 9, 2020. The sun was shining and the golf was sizzling. The contest was tightly fought with Ann O’Connor coming out on top by one stroke. The weather enabled everything to be held outdoors and ladies enjoyed great golf chat, food and beverages well into the evening.

Lady President’s Day

Our focus now turns to the Lady President’s Day which is happening on Sunday, September 6. The men’s competition is on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6. All members are most welcome and hopefully the weather will be accommodating.



Open Day

The Ladies Club is hosting an Open Day on Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13. The format is singles Stableford with prizes for Ladies and Men. This is the last big competition of the year run by The Ladies Club and all support will be greatly appreciated.



Results

Lady Captain's Day 1st Ann O’Connor, Best Gross Caitlin Shippam, Runner Up Orla O’Donovan, 3rd Lauren Kelly. Front 9 Jackie Hayes, Back 9 Cliona Finucane. Secret Hole (1) Caitlin Shippam, Secret Hole (2) Claire Griffin. 9 Hole Competition: 1st Ann O’Reilly, 2nd Mairead Ryan, 3rd Claire Riordan. LD prize to Men: 1st Mike Quish, 2nd John Bennett, 3rd Kevin Cusack, 4th Eoghan Tuohey, Juniors: 1st Daniel English.

Weekly 18 H (Sat 1st&Tue 4th) 1st Catherine English, 2nd Claire Griffin, 3rd Barbara Leahy. (Sat 8th& Tue 11th): 1st Jackie Hayes, 2nd Barbara Leahy, 3rd Ann O’Connor.