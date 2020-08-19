Sandbags and face coverings at Thurles Golf Club

SANDBAGS & FACE COVERINGS

As you may be aware, due to Covid-19 sandbags have not been available for use on the course. As a result of this, there has been extensive damage to the fairways. With this in mind, we now have available for purchase in the pro-shop your own personal sandbag and scoop. As these are at a very reasonable cost of €3, we would kindly ask if every member would purchase same. With the Government announcement of mandatory mask wearing from Monday August 10, we advise you that masks must be worn in the pro-shop and office. We thank you for your co-operation in these matters.



CLEAN UP

Many thanks to all the members who turned up for the course clean up and fairway sanding recently. Very much appreciated by the Committee and will be of benefit to members and visitors on-going.



RULES QUIZ

A huge thanks to Mary Coman for compiling the first set of Rules of Golf questions in lieu of a formal session in the clubhouse. Due to Covid we have to follow guidelines so expect further communication via email. How did you do with the questions?



CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

The draw for the Club Championship is posted on the noticeboard.



UPCOMING FIXTURES

Enda Bourke’s Captains Prize – Friday August 28, Saturday August 29 and Sunday August 30

John Stakelums Presidents Prize – Saturday September 12 and Sunday September 13



MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday August 6–18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Seamus Ryan, Dundrum GC (17) 44pts

2nd M O’Dwyer, Tramore GC (3) 40pts (21pts back 9)

3rd Jerry Kelly, Templemore (17) 40pts

4th Rory Darmody (14) 39pts (24pts back 9)

5th Paul Byrne Jnr (2) 39pts

C.S.S. 36pts



Sunday August 9–Dr. Spain Cup: 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Thomas Fogarty (6) 39pts (13pts back 6)

2nd Conor Ryan (12) 39pts (12pts back 6)

3rd Kevin Laffan Jnr, Juvenile (17) 42pts

4th Kevin Cummins (13) 39pts

5th Mossy Bracken (9) 38pts

C.S.S. 36pts



Thursday August 13 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Cyril Burke (22) 44pts

2nd David Ryan (16) 42pts

3rd Paul Byrne Jnr (2) 41pts (22pts back 9, 15pts back 6)

4th Edward O’Gorman (14) 41pts

5th Gerry Kelly, Templemore GC (15) 39pts

C.S.S. 36pts



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.



LADIES NOTES



LADY CAPTAIN’S PRIZE – MS. ANNE O’GRADY

Lady Captain Anne O’Grady’s prize will take place on Tuesday August 18 and Saturday August 22. This year’s competition will comprise of 2 x 18 Holes Stroke competitions. In order to compete in the captain’s prize ladies must have returned two 18 hole qualifying singles competition cards in 2020. New Members must have returned 3 cards since joining Thurles Golf Club, 2 of which must be from 2020. Further terms of competition for the ladies captains prize are posted in the locker room. Presentation of the Lady Captain’s Prize will take place in the clubhouse at 7pm following results being posted. Please come along to celebrate the day with our Lady Captain. Presentation will take place in accordance with current Government Covid 19 guidelines.



LADIES FIXTURES

Tuesday August 18 Ms. Anne O’Grady’s Captains Prize – Day 1

Saturday August 22 Ms. Anne O’Grady’s Captains Prize – Day 2

Sunday August 23 18 Hole Team Of Three

Tuesday August 25 18 Hole Fourball Betterball (Grandard Cup Qualifier)

Thursday August 27 9 Hole Singles S/F

Tuesday September 1 Play In Pink Day 18 Hole Team of Two



RESULTS

Sunday August 9 – 18 Hole Singles S/F

1st Bridget Gleeson (19) 38 pts

2nd Jacquie Hennessy (25) 37 pts

3rd Pauline Byrne (19) 35 pts

Gross Mary Coman O’Neill (14) 20 gross pts

Two’s Competition Margaret Comerford at the 3rd



Tuesday August 11 – 18 Hole Team Of Three

1st Nora Turner (18) Denis Connor (22) Delia Carroll (25) 81 pts

2nd Triona Gleeson (18) Bernie White (21) Sinead Butler (34) 79 pts

3rd Jacqueline Corbett (12) Brigiette Behan (17) Maria Dempsey (17) 75 pts

Two’s Competition Ann Hackett at the 3rd and Frances Ronayne at the 11th



Thursday August 13 9 Hole Singles S/F

1st Joint Winners – Margaret Flanagan (28) and Margaret Ryan (30) 19 pts

3rd Fionnuala Corcoran (19) 18 pts



Sunday August 16 18 Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Bridget Gleeson (19) 41 pts

2nd Jacqueline Corbett (12) 37 pts

3rd Mary Coffey (17) 35 pts



PRIZES TO DATE

All prizes to date for all Ladies Competitions will be handed out to all ladies when you are checking in for the Lady Captain’s Prize on August 18.



PLAY IN PINK OPEN DAY (RAISING FUNDS FOR BREAST CANCER RESEARCH)

This event is taking place in Thurles Golf Club on Tuesday September 1 this year the event is a Team Of Two. BRS for bookings will open on Wednesday August 19. Please support this very worthy event. Looking forward to seeing you all on the day with PINK being the colour of the day! A raffle will also take place with great prizes to be won.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

President’s Prize Mr. John Stakelum – Sunday September 13



LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday August 9: 2, 9, 17, 28.

No Jackpot Winner.

Next week’s Jackpot will be €6,400. Thank you for your continued support.