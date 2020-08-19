Historical turn out of players for Captain's Prize at Templemore Golf Club

Captain's Prize

Saturday, August 15 and Sunday, August 16, the Captain's Prize had a historical turn out of players indicating the fantastic appreciation the members have for the Captain Tom McGrath, the course conditions, the committee and the robust future of the club. There were great scores with Jerome Ryan leading the field with 61, followed by Declan Kelly with 67, and Garry Russell with a 68. Top 60 and ties qualify for 18H, round 2, for next Sunday, August 23. Score 76 or better qualify, please let the competition secretary Dinny Tuohy know if your not available asap to facilitate the draw. Best of luck to all.

Due to the need to carry out works for the Captains days it is necessary for no casual play to be permitted on Saturday, August 22 or Sunday, August 23. Thanks for your co-operation and best of luck to all taking part Captain Tom McGrath.



Ladies 18 S/F

Murphy's Pharmacy Ladies 18 Hole Stableford, Tuesday, August 11: 1st Shelia Delaney 41pts. 2nd Margaret Costigan 33pts. 3rd Cathleen Maher 33 pts. Full results on master score board.



New On-Line Tee Booking System

The club new online booking system can be accessed on our website; www.templemore

golfclub.ie no access to the course will be allowed without booking through the new system also registering on the “Covid-19 tracing register”. Visitors can contact info@templemoregolfclub.ie to request tee times or link up with an existing member.



50/50 Lotto Winners

1st draw Biddy Gleeson. 2nd draw Mick Murphy. 3rd draw Patricia King. 4th draw Michael Purcell. 5th draw Ann Kenny. 6th draw Kevin Fogarty. 7th draw Peggy Ryan. 8th draw Matty Stapleton. 9th draw Matt Butler. Special congratulations to all from Club Captain Tom McGrath and thanks expressed to all for supporting this venture.



Cadet Golf

Next Coaching Course, Friday, August 21. Contact Pat O’Connell. 087-9205821.



Seniors Results

Ten teams took part on Wednesday, August 12 competition which produced some great scoring. Three teams finished with 52pts each, so on a count back the winners with 38pts on the last 6 holes were Tom Hogan, Mick Connell, and John Galvin. In second place with 37pts on the last 6 holes and 18pts for the 3 holes were Bertie Keane, Donal Golden, Michael Maher and Sean Gleeson. In 3rd place also with 52pts, 37pts on the last 6 and 17 on the last 3 holes were Seamus Bourke. John Egan. Willie Haverty. and Frankie Shortt. On behalf of our Senior members we wish our Club Captain Tom McGrath and his fellow committee members a wonderful weekend and a fine and competitive turnout. Contact P.J. Leahy 086-8828947.



Future Competition Dates

Weekly 9 hole S/ford: Monday to Saturday.

Captains Prize Dates: 2nd 18 + final 9, Sunday, August 23rd Captain Tom McGrath.

Presidents Prize: Men’s and Ladies, September 4, 5 and 6, Presidents, Padraig Moloney and Breda Murphy.