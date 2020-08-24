Templemore Golf Club Captains Prize deferred until the weekend

Captains Prize

Due to Storm Ellen it was decided to defer the Captains Finals to Sunday, August 30. Contact the competition Secretary Dinny Tuohy 085 2842067, for updates. Best of luck to all. Men's Captain is Tom McGrath.



Ladies Captain Prize

Also deferred to Saturday, August 29 due to Storm Ellen. Our Lady Captain is Kay Brennan.



Captain's Mixed

There were 18 teams on a not so pleasant evening. Results 1st A Purcell, B Keane, S Lee, B Stapleton 26.3. 2nd J O'Connor, L Mason, O'Collins, S Keely 27.4. 3rd J Ryan, J Galvin, M Costigan 27.7. A very special thanks to all who braved the elements from Captain Tom McGrath and Lady Captain Kay Brennan.



Ladies 18 S/F

Ladies 18 Hole Stableford, Tuesday, August 18; 1st Mary Guilmartin 37pts. 2nd Mary Hayes 33pts. 3rd Kathleen Maher 32 pts. Full results on master score board.



Cadets

Friday, August 21, the Cadets completed the 2020 Summer Golf Coaching. Certifications and memorabilia were awarded to Cadets. A special thanks, from our Juvenile Liaison Officer Pat O’Connell to all the coaches, supervisors and especially to all parents for their commitment to this event. A positive project for the future of the club.



New On-Line Tee Booking System

The clubs online booking system can be accessed on our website: www.templemoregolfclub.ie

No access to the course will be allowed without booking through the new system and also registering on the Covid-19 tracing register. Visitors can contact: info@templemoregolfclub.ie to request Tee times or link up with an existing member.



50/50 Lotto Winners

1st Biddy Gleeson. 2nd Mick Murphy. 3rd Patricia King. 4th Michael Purcell. 5th Ann Kenny. 6th Kevin Fogarty. 7th Peggy Ryan. 8th Matty Stapleton. 9th Matt Butler. 10th Joan Shortt. Special congratulations to all from Club Captain Tom McGrath and thanks expressed to all for supporting this venture.



Seniors

Seniors Golf on Thursday, August 20 was cancelled due to the continued Storm Ellen weather. Next Seniors outing will be in Tipperary Golf Club on Thursday, August 27. Meal with desert and prizes €25. Names and fee needed. Tee box booked from 1o'clock. Contact Phil, 087-0668060, Pat. 087-0668060. or P.J. 086-8828947. Covid-19 guidelines in place.



Future Competition Dates

Weekly 9 hole S/ford - Monday to Saturday.

Captains Prize Dates - 2nd. 18 + final 9, Sunday, August 30. Captain Tom McGrath.

Lady Captain Prize – Saturday, August 29.

Presidents Prize - Men’s and Ladies, September 4, 5 and 6, Presidents, Padraig Moloney and Breda Murphy.