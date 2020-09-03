Enda Bourke's Captains Prize at Thurles Golf Club

Pat Coote won Enda Bourke’s Captains Prize at the weekend in fine style. Playing off 14, he shot rounds of net 62 and 66 for a combined score of 128, winning by 5 shots from second placed Brian Lanphier. Pat was accompanied by his family as he collected his first prize at the Club on Sunday evening.

Almost 300 members played in the competition which started in challenging weather conditions ,with qualifying on Friday and Saturday but ended in glorious sunshine on Sunday with a number of excellent scores returned and the usual, if only hard luck stories by others.

The final day started with a reception for the Captain and his family. Club member and Captain of the Tipperary hurling team, Seamus Callanan paid a visit to the Club in the morning with the Liam McCarthy cup and Enda made a presentation to Seamus on behalf of the Club to acknowledge his achievements in 2019.

Due to GUI guidelines prize winners were advised to call back to the Club on Sunday evening for collection of their prizes once the results were announced. Vice-Captain Billy Clancy invited Club President, John Stakelum to introduce the Captain. John thanked Enda for his contribution to Thurles Golf Club both as volunteer and officer in a number of roles and also spoke about his voluntary work as President and founder member of Thurles Special Olympics Club. He commented on Enda’s sporting career and achievements in both Mens hockey and golf and complimented Enda and the Mens Committee on their work for the Club in 2020.

Enda thanked John Hackett for nominating him for the role of Captain and thanked all members who had supported him and contributed to the Club during his 5 years on Governing Body in various roles. He highlighted his satisfaction with the increase in memberships and the BRS booking system that is working well and vital it is retained for the foreseeable.

He thanked all the Committees he has worked with and wished the Lady Captain, Anne O’Grady well for the remainder of 2020. He complemented the course workers on the great job they do to keep the course in excellent shape and spoke highly of the admin staff especially Ashling who has been his right hand person since he was first elected to Committee 2016.

Enda paid special tribute to the course volunteer members and the work they continue to do on behalf of members. He also thanked Eamon O’Gorman and the catering staff and highlighted the Club professional Raymond, mentioning that Ray will be hosting induction courses for the new members shortly.

Finally, Enda thanked all associated with making the Captain’s weekend special – Susan and Dot for setting up the presentation table, Jim Finn for his presence all day on Sunday, for all the cards, gifts and good wishes he received and John Malone, Billy Clancy, Ashling and all the Mens Committee and support members who organised and ran the weekend competition.

Enda finished by complementing and thanking all those who took part in his prize and congratulated all the winners especially the overall winner, Pat Coote.



ENDA BOURKE’S CAPTAINS PRIZE RESULTS

1st Pat Coote (14) 128. 2nd Brian Lanphier (16) 133. 3rd John Dwan (16) 136. Gross Paul Byrne Jnr (2) 153. 4th Pat Fallon (14) 137. 5th Liam Ryan (17) 137. 6th Chris Gooney (16) 137. 7th Jimmy O’Donnell (15) 138. 8th Thomas Kirby (18) 138. 9th Dylan McKay (12) 140. 10th David Ryan (13) 140. Gross 1st 18 PJ O’Dowd (4) 74. 1st Nett 1st 18 Michael Doyle (16) 65. 2nd Nett 1st 18 Pat Lowry (14) 69. Gross 2nd 18 Evan Long (1) 77. 1st Nett 2nd 18 Paul Fennessy (18) 69. 2nd Nett 2nd 18 Jack Lineen (14) 70. Past Captain Billy Ryan (16) 145. Veteran Dick Donohoe (25) 143. Juv/Student David Ryan (13) 68.

Other Golf news from Thurles

SENIOR CUP

Well done to our Senior Cup team who overcame Clonmel last Wednesday. They now go on to play either Faithlegg or Waterford in the Area Final.

MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday, August 23 –18 Hole Singles S/F - 1st Shane Ryan (13) 43pts. 2nd Michael Bryan (17) 41pts. 3rd Michael O’Connell (12) 40pts (20pts back 9). Gross Evan Long (1) 36pts. 5th Stephen Dwan (15) 40pts (19pts back 9). C.S.S. 36pts.

UPCOMING FIXTURES

John Stakelums Presidents Prize – Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

LADIES NOTES

LADIES FIXTURES

Tuesday, September 1 - Play In Pink Day 18 Hole Team of Two

Tuesday, September 8 – Mr. Enda Bourke’s Captains Prize to the Ladies

Tuesday, September 15 – 18 Hole Singles S/F.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY

President’s Prize Mr. John Stakelum – Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, August 30: 4, 21, 26, 30. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €6,600. Thank you for your continued support.