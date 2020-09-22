14 Hole Open Team Of Three Fundraiser at Thurles Golf Club this weekend

OPEN TEAM OF THREE FUNDRAISER

We are running a 14 Hole Open Team Of Three Fundraiser over 4 days in September (Monday 21, Wednesday 23, Friday 25 and Saturday 26) in order to raise money towards upgrading our course machinery. Timesheets for all days are live on BRS and as always your support is greatly appreciated. We wish to thank our generous sponsors Stakelums Home and Hardware.

MEN’S RESULTS

Thursday, September 17 - 18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st Harry Fitzgibbon (6) 45pts. 2nd Seanie Mockler (14) 42pts (22 back 9). 3rd Jason O’Dwyer, Carrick-On-Suir (8) 42pts (19 back 9, 13 back 6). 4th Peakie Treacy (15) 42pts (19 back 9, 11 back 6). 5th Sean Spain (23) 39pts (24 back 9). C.S.S. 37pts.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.

LADIES NOTES

LADIES FIXTURES

Tuesday, September 22 – 18 Hole S/F.

Thursday, September 24 – 9 Hole S/F.

Sunday, September 27 - 18 Hole Open Fourball Any Combination.

Tuesday, September 29 – 18 Hole S/F.

RESULTS

Tuesday, September 15 September 18 Hole Single Stableford - 1st Karen Coen (26) 37 pts. 2nd Dympna Miley (17) 36 pts. 3rd Pauline Byrne (20) 35 pts. Gross Laura Ryan (5) 30 gross pts. 2’s Competition – Jean Butler at the 3rd.

LOTTO

Lotto Numbers Sunday, September 20: 2,3, 20, 22. No Jackpot Winner. Next week’s Jackpot will be €7,400. Thank you for your continued support.