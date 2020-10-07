Thurles Golf Club to run induction course for new members

INDUCTION

We welcome all members who joined Thurles Golf Club this year. For members new to golf we have designed an induction course, covering areas such as etiquette, course and clubhouse care and conduct, facilities at the Club, general information and a short golf lesson, which has now commenced so an invitation will issue to you over the coming weeks. The training session takes 45 minutes approx., will be given by the Club Pro Raymond with the Men’s Captain in attendance.



MEN’S RESULTS

September 21 to 26 - 14 Hole Open Team of Three Fundraiser kindly sponsored by Stakelums Home and Hardware: 1st Daniel Kirby (11), Conor Bourke (17) and Willie Dempsey (15) 49pts. 2nd Donal Duggan Snr (24), John Broderick (20) and Jim Phelan (18) 47pts (33 back 9). 3rd Ladies Mairead Clohessy (18), Ann Hackett (21) and Peggy Kirby (27) 41pts (20 back 6). 4th Jamie McCormack (11), Stephen O’Meara (17) and Darren O’Meara (14) 47pts (32 back 9).

Sunday, September 27 - 18 Hole Open Fourball - 1st Mark Fennessy (13) and Gerry Fennessy (19) 46pts (24 back 9, 17 back 6). 2nd John Butler (16) and Mark Sweeney, Woodstock GC (11) 46pts (24 back 9, 15 back 6). 3rd Michael Connell (10) and Gerard Maguire (11) 46pts (22 back 9). 4th Donal O’Loughlin (4) and Des O’Loughlin (20) 45pts (22 back 9).

Thursday, October 1 –18 Hole Open Singles S/F - 1st David Ryan (13) 43pts. 2nd Eoin Collins (16) 41pts. 3rd Dylan McKay (11) 40pts. Gross Evan Long (1) 35pts. 5th Keith Nealon, Nenagh GC (19) 39pts. C.S.S. 36pts.



THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20.



LADIES NOTES

LADIES FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 6, 18 Hole S/F.

Sunday, October 11, 18 Hole S/F.

Tuesday, October 13, 18 Hole S/F (Hamper).

Sunday, October 18, 18 Hole S/F.



LADIES RESULTS

Tuesday, September 29 - 18 Hole Singles Stableford - 1st Mairead Clohessy (18) 36 pts. 2nd Marian Tuohy (29) 35 pts. 3rd Lil Leahy (16) 35 pts. Gross Marian Finn (8) 26 gross pts. 5th Margaret Corcoran (15) 34 pts.

2’s Competition – Brigiette Behan & Rita Holohan at the 3rd.



LOTTO

Lotto numbers Sunday, October 4: 4, 14, 15, 23.

No jackpot winner. Next week’s jackpot will be €7,800. Thank you for your continued support.