Busy week at Templemore Golf Club

Result

Saturday, October 3 and Sunday, October 4 V Par competition. There is a great loyalty support to this event. This week winners. 1st Brendan Collins. 2nd Joe Hennessy. 3rd Les Mason.

Fixture

18 hole V-Par competition again next weekend, Saturday, October 10 and Sunday, October 11.

Ladies Seniors

Ladies Seniors September 28 results; winner Anna Russell. 2nd Mary O'Connor. 3rd Margaret Buckley.

Mens Seniors

The following are the results from Men's Seniors competition on Thursday, September 17, according to the scores recorded on the cards received. 3 cards registered a score of 51pts so on a breakdown this weeks winners are, Ger Clifford, Donal Golden, Les Mason, and Philip Ryan. In 2nd place Dinny Tuohy, Paudie Butler, Pascal Whelan, and Willie Haverty. In 3rd also with 51pts were Seamus Bourke, John Mullally, John Kirwan, and Jim Gleeson. Our next away outing will be in Tipp Town on Friday, October 30. Tee will be booked from 10am to 12.00 noon.

Lotto

50/50 lotto week October 4: winner Pádraig Moloney.

Dunbeg Outing

Best of luck to all travelling to Dunbeg on Tuesday, October 13. Event organized by former club Captain Tommy Foley. There is a fantastic response to the event to challenge the defending champion Gerry Keegan.

Online booking

The clubs new online booking system can be accessed on our website: www.templemoregolfclub.ie

No access to the course will be allowed without booking through the new system also registering on the Covid-19 tracing register. Visitors can contact: info@templemoregolfclub.ie to request Tee times or link up with an existing member.