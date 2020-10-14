Level 3 restrictions at Thurles Golf Club

LEVEL 3 COVID RESTRICTIONS & BRS BOOKINGS

With the recent introduction of the new Level 3 Covid restrictions, please note the following:

- The bar, restaurant and locker rooms will be closed until it is safe to open.

- The weekly lotto draw is suspended until restrictions ease.

- We would continue to ask all members to wear masks when entering the Pro Shop and clubhouse.

- Golf is limited to members and guests residing within the county of Tipperary

- Members and guests must have a pre reserved tee time booked online or by phone

- The use of the “guest“ option when booking a line is permitted but MUST be edited on the BRS to reflect the correct name of the player BEFORE commencing the round. This is vital for contact tracing.

Many thanks for all your support during these difficult times.

WORLD HANDICAPPING SYSTEM

The new World Handicapping System is due to launch on November 2. You have already received information from the Club and further details will be sent to all members shortly.

INDUCTION

We welcome all members who joined Thurles Golf Club this year. For members new to golf we have designed an induction course, covering areas such as etiquette, course and clubhouse care and conduct, facilities at the Club, general information and a short golf lesson, which has now commenced so an invitation will issue to you over the coming weeks. The training session takes 45 minutes approx., will be given by the Club Pro Raymond with the Men’s Captain in attendance.

MEN’S RESULTS

Sunday, October 4 - Hole Open Singles S/F

1st Conor Ryan (12) 38pts

2nd Martin O’Gorman (11) 37pts (19 back 9)

3rd David Bourke (6) 37pts

4th Barry Maher (21) 34pts (19 back 9)

5th Tom McGrath (19) 34pts (18 back 9)

C.S.S. 34pts.

THURSDAY OPEN SINGLES

Our weekly Thursday Open Singles S/F competition continues this and every Thursday. Online booking will be available on BRS for members and visitors. Members €7; Visitors €20

LADIES

CONGRATULATIONS

Congratulations to Lorraine O’Keeffe on becoming the new Lady Vice Captain for 2021. We wish Lorraine the best of luck in her new role.

LADIES FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 13, 18 Hole S/F (Hamper).

Sunday, October 18, 18 Hole S/F.

Tuesday, October 20, 16 Hole S/F.

Saturday, October 24 and Sunday, October 25, 18 Hole Open Team of 3 Champagne Scramble.

Monday, October 26, 18 Hole Open S/F.

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 6, 18 Hole S/F - 1st Dympna Miley (17) 35 pts. 2nd Karen Coen (26) 34pts. 3rd Frances Ronayne (21) 33pts.

2’s Competition – Denise Connor at the 3rd and Maria Dempsey at the 14th.

Sunday, October 11, 18 Hole S/F - 1st Jill O’Connor (25) 37 pts. 2nd Marian Finn (8) 36 pts. 3rd Annette Boland (11) 36 pts.

2’s Competition – Brigiette Behan at the 5th, Jacqueline Corbett at the 11th and Jill O’Connor at the 14th.